Bigg Boss 12 day 33: Surbhi brings the house down after being accused of smoking in bathroom

The latest Bigg Boss 12 episode saw the appointment of the new captain. The winners of the Ghoda Gadi task—Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur—competed against each other as Bigg Boss shared some shocking revelations about the contestants which the two had to guess correctly to win the task.

Shivashish and Deepak had to guess the contestant who dated a girl but later realised she was actually a boy. Since Shivashish guessed Romil’s name, he managed to bag at point. A secret was revealed about a contestant who was in a serious relationship with two people at the same time during college days and Shivashish again guessed the right answer, Surbhi.

As the task continued, Bigg Boss made a revelation about a contestant who refused many good proposals for being in love with someone. After a lot of prodding, Saba Khan confessed she is the one but Deepak failed to notice the hint and Shivashish managed to give the right answer. This did not go down well with Deepak who had a big fight with Saba for not helping him out. Since Shivashish had got the lead, Bigg Boss announced him as the new captain of the house. Another secret was also revealed about a contestant who saved herself from casting couch and Dipika claimed to be the right answer.

It was now the time to nominate three contestants for the Kalkothri (jail). Jasleen accused Surbhi of smoking in the bathroom which did not go down well with the latter. She created a huge ruckus and refused to slow down. She also passed derogatory remarks about the contestants in a funny accent and even said a few objectionable words that were not acceptable to the house inmates.

The contestants eventually decided on Sreesanth, Deepika Kakar and Surbhi for the kalkothri. Upset over the punishment, Sreesanth lost his cool while Surbhi pledged to make their life a hell in the prison.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 12:30 IST