Bigg Boss 12 day 32: Chilling secrets revealed about Jasleen, Karanvir and Sreesanth, more to follow

The latest Bigg Boss episode brought a series of shocks and surprises for the contestants as well as the audience. The luxury budget task ‘Ghoda Gadi’ finally came to an end with Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur emerging as the winners. The task which would have a direct impact on the captaincy was marred by ugly fights between the housemates as each one of them sweated hard on the treadmill to bag the largest number of carrots.

After Sreesanth earned the wrath of the contestants for spitting on Deepak’s name written on a board, the former cricketer tried to patch up with him. He justified his act somehow and gave Deepak a hug to fix their bond. The latter was in tears post the incident which had led to a huge outrage among the house inmates. The former cricketer could be seen crying uncontrollably in the bathroom and despite Dipika Kakar’s efforts to console him, he could not hold his tears.Sreesanth also had a showdown with Surbhi Rana as she asked him to not sit idle and perform his chores, which he refused.

As part of the captaincy task, Bigg Boss told the winners of the Ghoda Gadi task - Deepak and Shivashish to guess the contestant by their secret. The first secret was about a contestant who has dated his colleague’s girlfriend which spoilt his friendship with him. The answer was Sreesanth and since Shivashish guessed it right, he bagged a point.

The second secret was about a contestant who started abusing at the age of 4-5. Since Urvashi Vani hinted Deepak that it was her, he bagged a point. The third secret was about a contestant who was in a relationship with a famous celebrity for one year but this is not known to the contestant’s present partner. The right answer was Jasleen Matharu but she broke out in an ugly fight with Deepak during the game of guessing. However, Shivashish who made the right guess and won the round. Bigg Boss revealed the fourth secret about a contestant whose ex-girlfriend got her phone tapped and tried to do black magic on him. Karanvir Bohra was the right answer and Deepak nailed it this time.

The captaincy task is all set to continue tonight and a lot is expected to be revealed about the contestants.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 12:02 IST