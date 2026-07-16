Class 2 boy run over after stepping off school bus, killed

AGRA An eight-year-old boy lost his life after being crushed under the wheels of a school bus when he got off the vehicle outside his institution in Raal village of UP’s Mathura on Thursday morning, said police. Shattered after the death of the child, the family members were yet to register an FIR till reports last came on Thursday afternoon. (Pic for representation)

Nitin Kumar,, a Class 2 student at Tilak Singh Inter College, had reached school in a bus. “The bus of the college had brought in students, including Nitin Kumar, who along with other students got off the bus. The driver was moving the bus backwards to park it when Nitin, came under the wheel and died,” said SSP (Mathura) Shlok Kumar.

The boy died on the spot and the bus driver fled the scene, he added.

The incident triggered protests by angry villagers, who gathered at the school, raised slogans against the management and damaged school property. Police personnel rushed to the spot and additional force was deployed as the situation turned tense. The agitated crowd was later pacified, officials said.

Shattered after the death of the child, the family members were yet to register an FIR till reports last came on Thursday afternoon. The SSP said all due legal compliances will be done and the guilty won’t be spared.