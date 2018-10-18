Bigg Boss 12 Day 31: Surbhi Rana calls Sreesanth mentally unstable as he spits on Deepak Thakur’s name

The new Bigg Boss episode took off with the ongoing Ghoda Gadi task that would have a huge impact on the captaincy. Upset over Romil Chaudhary’s objection to his walking style on the treadmill, Sreesanth again tried to leave Bigg Boss house by jumping across the wall. Though the former cricketer gave up on the idea amid a lot of convincing by several contestants, his extreme mood swings didn’t go unnoticed in the house.

A different side of Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani came to light as they broke out in an ugly fight. The audience got to witness an ego clash between the two as Urvashi took offence of Deepak ignoring her post the split.

Sreesanth decided to walk on the treadmill even without the mandatory horsecap which was hidden by Deepak Thakur. (Colors)

The aspirants of the captaincy race continued to bargain over the division of carrots during the Ghoda Gadi task and spent the night in the open area to protect their share. The new day brought new surprises as Deepak hid the horse caps in the absence of which, a contestant could not walk on a treadmill. But rival Dipika Kakar went on to seek revenge and washed off Deepak’s scoreboard though the latter reverted with the same.

Things took an ugly turn when Sreesanth spit on Deepak’s name on the scoreboard. Shocked by the act, captain Surbhi Rana lost her cool and blasted on the former cricketer by calling him a duffer, an idiot and a mentally sick person who needs help. She yelled at him for how he wants to keep all the attention to himself by faking illness and for threatening to quit so often. She also made a point about how he was talking bad about Dipika behind her back post her return and kept on playing the sympathy card. Romil also joined her in mocking him by enacting his runaway behaviour.

.@sreesanth36 ke drame ne khada kar diya #BB12 ke ghar mein bada hungama, kya chal raha hai #BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein? pic.twitter.com/5SvTt978QA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2018

Will Bigg Boss forgive Sreesanth for his behaviour in the house, remains to be seen.

