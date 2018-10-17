Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: Vote for the contestant you want kicked out of the house this week

One month after going on air, Bigg Boss season 12 has six contestants lined up for eviction in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The show started with two teams – singles, that included celebrities such as Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode and Nehha Pendse and jodis, that mostly had commoners in pairs and the ‘jodi’ of Anup Jalota and ladylove Jasleen Matharu.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss has now dissolved the pairs, pitting former partners as each other’s competitors. Bigg Boss had recently summoned the pairs in the activity area and the partners were asked to mutually nominate one of them for the weekend evictions. The first ‘jodi’ to fall apart was of Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani as the Gangs of Wasseypur singer nominated her for being a weak competitor on the basis of being less entertaining in comparison to the other contestants. This did not go down too well with Urvashi and the friction between the two could be felt during the luxury budget task as well.

The ‘jodi’ of Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra also split up with Shivashish nominating himself for the weekend evictions. However, the captains Surbhi and Romil did not agree with their decision and nominated the weaker contestant, Sourabh, instead. The third ‘jodi’ of Jaipur sisters Saba and Somi Khan also tasted tough times as Saba was nominated, post a mutual agreement. While the two discussed each other’s contributions in the game, they were left teary eyed after the split.

Apart from the ‘jodis’, Bigg Boss had also asked the singles to mutually nominate three members among themselves. While Dipika Kakar managed to remain safe, Karanvir Bohra, Jasleen Matharu and Srishty Rode were convinced by Dipika to nominate themselves for the evictions.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this weekend? Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss this week? Vote here

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:40 IST