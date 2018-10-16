Bigg Boss 12 Day 29: Sreesanth, Anup Jalota back in the race, jodis dissolved

The Bigg Boss 12 brought a huge surprise to the inmates as the evicted contestants Anup Jalota and S Sreesanth returned to the house. Not only this, the Bigg Boss also dissolved the jodis, leaving the partners as solo competitors. While Nehha Pendse was eliminated during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, six contestants now face eviction in the upcoming weekend.

It was a usual day in the house when the Bigg Boss asked the jodis to go to the activity room and mutually decide which of the two partners will be nominated for the weekend evictions. Deepak Thakur called Urvashi Vani the weaker contestant among the two on the basis of the entertainment factor and nominated her. The Khan sisters were left moist-eyed when told to decide among themselves and finally Saba nominated herself for the evictions. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel call each other the best of friends and therefore, Shivashish nominated himself for the evictions. However, captains Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary utilised the power vested in them and nominated Sourabh instead. Among the singles, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu were nominated on the basis of their mutual understanding.

.@SrSrishty ka maanna hai ki woh sabse zyada dikhi thi iss week mein aur phir bhi ho gayi nominate! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/nDnNLecnt4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 15, 2018

A whiff of romance could be felt in the air as the contestants teased Urvashi for her bonding with Deepak. But the two denied being attracted to each other.

The day 29 began on a new note as an addition was made to the existing count of contestants with the return of Sreesanth and Anup Jalota. While the contestants could not hold their emotions on meeting the two, Dipika Kakar went into a shell due to Sreeanth’s cold greetings.

The in-house dynamics is now set to change as Anup Jalota told the participants how Dipika is the master player of the game. And as the jodis finally break down into competitors, the clash is just going to get more lethal.

