Bigg Boss 12: If Sreesanth walks out, this is the amount he’ll be fined

S Sreesanth’s threats to walk out of Bigg Boss come with a caveat. The disgraced former cricketer stands to lose a hefty amount were he to break his contract with Colors. According to a report on BollywoodLife, Sreesanth, who has displayed hot-headed behaviour in a reality show before, stands to lose Rs 50 lakh if he quits the show midway.

In Tuesday’s episode of the popular reality show, Sreesanth and Somi Khan had a fight during which the cricketer said that she had a bad upbringing. When the fight got out of hand, he threatened to quit the show and demanded that Bigg Boss open the doors to the house. In videos shared on the official Colors Twitter page, several contestants such as Karanvir Bohra tried to talk some sense into Sreesanth but to no avail.

According to the report, Sreesanth, being one of the celebrity contestants on the new season of the show, came with a hefty clause in his contract. The report quoted a source as saying that the amount he would have to pay has no bearing on the prize money.

Sreesanth previously quit Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the middle of a shoot. The former cricketer was served a lifetime ban for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. After his cricket career ended, he embarked upon a career in Malayalam films.

Meanwhile, the romantic relationship of bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his alleged girlfriend, 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu has captured viewers’ imaginations. Speaking about the controversy in a recent interview to News18, Jasleen’s father said, “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society.”

Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on Colors.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:11 IST