England beat France in 10-goal thriller to earn bronze

There is a certain sadness to the third-place playoff match at a FIFA World Cup. Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 England players celebrate on the podium after winning the Bronze Final (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

For all their hopes and dreams coming into the world’s biggest football tournament, falling short of a spot in the final is heartbreaking. And then, to pick themselves up a few days later and compete for an unwanted consolation prize becomes even more difficult.

“None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match,” England’s manager Thomas Tuchel said ahead of the game.

And yet, when England took on 2018 champions France at the Miami Stadium in Florida, the match for third place turned out to be one of the most extraordinary and thrilling matches across the 23 editions of the World Cup.

There was a hat-trick. There was a one-sided first half followed by a breathtaking near-comeback in the second. There was a new world record for Kylian Mbappe, a fond farewell to legendary coach Didier Deschamps, and there were goals galore – 10 of them – as England clinched the bronze medal with a 6-4 win.

France, the reigning world No.1 team, were considered the team to beat going into the tournament. And with Kylian Mbappe scoring eight goals to get them to the semi-final, they looked destined to reach their third consecutive final at the World Cup. That’s where the wheels fell off against a disciplined Spanish team, as France lost 2-0.

England, meanwhile, led Argentina 1-0 after playing a brave and attacking brand of football, but let the opposition back into the match by, remarkably, switching into an ultra-defensive mode. They lost 2-1 in that match.

But in the early hours of Sunday (Indian Standard Time), England were on the front foot from the get-go.

England had made seven changes to the starting lineup (the same as France), and stand-in captain Declan Rice made the first impact, intercepting a pass in midfield, charging up the pitch and then placing a side-footed long-range shot into the French net.