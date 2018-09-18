Bigg Boss 12, Day 2, September 18 written update: Sreesanth, Khan sisters battle it out over upbringing

It is pandemonium inside the Bigg Boss 12 house and the fight happens over who is doing what household chores or, rather, who is not. The Khan sisters ask Dipika Kakar why she is not contributing and soon everybody gets involved. As is Bigg Boss’s wont, controversies and fights are seen as opportunities to stand out and no one lets this chance go.

Dipika makes a run for it when the gong sounds and challenges Somi and Sabah Khan to the BB Press Conference challenge. Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel enter the house to moderate the task. Dipika believes she is a strong contestant whose instructions are being followed because others want to do so. She also calls the sisters impulsive and impatient.

Others also take on Khan sisters and Anup Jalota asks them who gave them the right to ask what others are doing in the Bigg Boss house. Deepak claims the sisters are not what they appear to be while Sreesanth says the two are attacking Dipika to get their five minutes of fame.

With only two votes for the jodi, Khan sisters are announced as the weaker link. Karannvir tries to explain to the duo to take it easy and not poke others. In private, Srishty tells Neha that the Khan sisters are stronger than Dipika but their attitude turned the house against them.

#BB12 ke ghar mein, sahi tarha se batane hanth, kya behes tak pahunch jayegi ye choti si baat? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/rTA3Y5Oft6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Karanvir goes next and challenges Kriti and Roshmi. He says that this particular jodi doesn’t know each other and they don’t have the understanding to last in Bigg Boss. The two put on a spirited defence and Karanvir is voted as the weaker contestant between the two.

The last challenge of the day is Sreesanth vs Sourav and Shivashish. The former cricketer says he has known the two for less than 48 hours and he has nothing to say and the jodi says the same. Bigg Boss intervenes and says that Sreesanth can’t back out, but he refuses to budge. The first task gets cancelled and suddenly Sreesanth is the villain of the piece.

Sreesanth stands by his opinion and soon another fight starts between Khan sisters and the cricketer. He says his upbringing is not like the two women and later tries to apologise and calls his comment “a prank”. The fight escalates and Sreesanth decides to speak directly to Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 22:25 IST