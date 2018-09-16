Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Bigg Boss 12 live updates: Salman Khan reveals it’s jodis vs singles on the show

Bigg Boss 12 grand premiere live updates: Salman Khan gets ready to invite Bigg Boss contestants Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse, S Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and others.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 16, 2018 21:23 IST
highlights

Bigg Boss 12, with Salman Khan firmly in the saddle, has returned to your screens once again. India’s highly controversial reality show premiered on Sunday night at 9 with many novel changes. To begin with, Bigg Boss 12 is going one-up on its ‘Double Trouble’ theme from a previous season and giving us ‘vichitra jodis’. Literally meaning ‘strange couples’, the show will have commoners entering the house with partners, both romantic and otherwise.

If that is true for commoner contestants, there is a line-up of celeb Bigg Boss contestants too who are entering the house in their individual capacity. The celebs include Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse, S Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Commoner contestants include Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur, Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana .

All the live updates from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12

9:20pm IST

Bigg Boss 12’s first vichitra jodi is Saurabh Patel and Shiwashish Mishra

A businessman, Saurabh Patel, and a farmer, Shiwashish Mishra, enter the Bigg Boss 12 house as the first jodi. How will this desi-videshi fare inside the house?

9:15pm IST

Karanvir Bohra is on Bigg Boss 12 stage

Karanvir Bohra enters the show dancing to a Bollywood song. The Naagin actor had earlier said that he will not be a part of the reality show as he could not bear to be away from his toddler daughters.

9:10pm IST

Salman Khan begins the show with his hits

Salman Khan introduces the four contestants in the outhouse -- Roshmi Banik, Mital Joshi and ex-Roadies Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana -- as he begins the show.

9:05pm IST

I am dating Anup Jalota, accepts Jasleen Matharu

Before entering Bigg Boss house, singer Jasleen Matharu has accepted that she has been dating Anup Jalota for three years and the reason she has become a part of this show is to spend more time with him.

8:55pm IST

Hina Khan is part of Bigg Boss 12 grand premiere

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan is a part of Bigg Boss 12’s launch episode but she will not be performing on the stage.

8:40pm IST

Bigg Boss 12 rolls out the big guns

Here’s another ‘novelty’ on the show. Contestants will get a ‘top ki salami’, as revealed by Salman. Expect a lot of faces to be blackened by the end of the episode.

8:20pm IST

Salman Khan will be joined by Shilpa Shinde

All Bigg Boss 12 contestants will have to meet a panel comprising Manveer Gurjar, Shilpa Shinde, Dibang and Swetha Singh before they can enter the house.