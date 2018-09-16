Bigg Boss 12 live updates: Salman Khan reveals it’s jodis vs singles on the show

Bigg Boss 12, with Salman Khan firmly in the saddle, has returned to your screens once again. India’s highly controversial reality show premiered on Sunday night at 9 with many novel changes. To begin with, Bigg Boss 12 is going one-up on its ‘Double Trouble’ theme from a previous season and giving us ‘vichitra jodis’. Literally meaning ‘strange couples’, the show will have commoners entering the house with partners, both romantic and otherwise.

If that is true for commoner contestants, there is a line-up of celeb Bigg Boss contestants too who are entering the house in their individual capacity. The celebs include Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse, S Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Commoner contestants include Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur, Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana .

All the live updates from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12

9:20pm IST Bigg Boss 12’s first vichitra jodi is Saurabh Patel and Shiwashish Mishra A businessman, Saurabh Patel, and a farmer, Shiwashish Mishra, enter the Bigg Boss 12 house as the first jodi. How will this desi-videshi fare inside the house? Best friends #ShivashishMishra and #SourabhPatel are the first jodi to enter the #BB12 stage. Ye desi-videsi doston ki jodi aapko kaise lagi? @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/RqLeHk3qhW — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 16, 2018





9:15pm IST Karanvir Bohra is on Bigg Boss 12 stage Karanvir Bohra enters the show dancing to a Bollywood song. The Naagin actor had earlier said that he will not be a part of the reality show as he could not bear to be away from his toddler daughters. Tera dhyan kidhar hai, television ka hero @KVBohra idhar hai. #BB12#BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Ev4DGkqp0U — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 16, 2018





9:10pm IST Salman Khan begins the show with his hits Salman Khan introduces the four contestants in the outhouse -- Roshmi Banik, Mital Joshi and ex-Roadies Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana -- as he begins the show.





8:55pm IST Hina Khan is part of Bigg Boss 12 grand premiere Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan is a part of Bigg Boss 12’s launch episode but she will not be performing on the stage. #BiggBoss12 Hina Khan is Coming but no performances pic.twitter.com/nAKc0VwSXr — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 16, 2018



