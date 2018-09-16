Bigg Boss 12: Complete list of contestants for Salman Khan show out, see it here

Mere hours before the premiere of Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday, a complete list of the contestants has been ‘leaked’. According to Indian Express, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Nehha Pendse, S Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu are among the ‘celebrities’ who will take part in the popular reality show, hosted by actor Salman Khan.

The report also includes what appear to be portraits of the contestants, taken for the show. The list confirms several of the names that were being rumoured for the show, which will be hosted by Salman for the sixth consecutive year.

Among the high profile names are TV actor Dipika Kakar, known for Sasural Simar Ka and reportedly one of the highest-paid contestants on the show, former cricketer S Sreesanth, currently serving a lifetime ban for his part in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal and actor Karanvir Bohra, who had only recently denied being a part of the show.

“Yes, I have been approached for the show. I think I have been the only actor who has been constantly approached since season 1. I feel privileged to be approached by them, but this time also I am not doing the show,” he had said towards the end of August.

Meanwhile, Shristy Rode and Neha Pendse will also take part as the ‘celebrity’ contestants of the show, and they will be joined by bhajan singer, Anup Jalota.

Among the other pairs are the cop and lawyer duo of Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary. They will be joined by Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, two friends from Madhya Pradesh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani, a singer and his fan, and sisters Saba Khan and Somi Khan.

A day ahead of the season premiere, the official Colors Twitter account revealed that four potential contestants - Ex-Roadies Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana and Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi - were already present in an outhouse and would be subjected to an eviction on day 1.

This season’s format will have contestants separated into pairs -- both celebrity and ‘commoners’. Salman had earlier introduced Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya as the first ‘jodi’ of contestants on the show.

Bigg Boss 12 begins September 16 and will telecast for the next three months from Monday to Sunday (Weekend Ka Vaar included) at 9pm on Colors TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 14:30 IST