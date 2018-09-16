Bigg Boss 12: There will be an eviction on day 1, fight-fuelled video reveals

Every contestant on popular reality show Bigg Boss, which will premiere its twelfth season on Sunday, is afraid of being the first one to be evicted - the audience hasn’t had enough time to get to know them and they haven’t been able to put their best foot forward. But this season, the show will take things up a notch and conduct the first eviction on the first day itself.

In a tweet shared on the official Colors account, it was revealed that four contestants - Ex-Roadies Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana and Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi - were already present in an outhouse and would be subjected to an eviction on day 1. It’s still unclear as to how many contestants would be evicted.

This time, there’ll be eviction right on the first day of Bigg Boss. It’s going to be a fun riot! #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

In a video shared on Twitter, fans got a sneak peak at the endless bickering that will surely continue well into the season. We can see the four mismatched contestants already at loggerheads with each other in the video.

For the first time ever, @BiggBoss outhouse mein game ho chuki hai shuru aur hone wale hain eliminations before the season begins! Taiyaar ho jaaiye for behisaab drama and hungama on #BB12 starting tomorrow at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/pk8sHeLyem — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2018

While the rest of the contestants’ identities will only be revealed in the first episode, several reports have suggested tentative names such as S Sreesanth, Neha Pendse and Dipika Kakar as being a part of the show.

This season’s format will have contestants separated into pairs -- both celebrity and ‘commoners’. Salman had earlier introduced Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya as the first ‘jodi’ of contestants on the show.

Bigg Boss 12 begins September 16 and will telecast for the next three months from Monday to Sunday (Weekend Ka Vaar included) at 9pm on Colors TV.

