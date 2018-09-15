Bigg Boss 12: 6 contestants including Sreesanth, Neha Pendse, 2 ex-Roadies confirmed for Salman Khan show

Five new contestants for Bigg Boss 12 have been revealed through official and unofficial channels. While the Twitter account for Colors has seemingly revealed the identities of two possible contestants -- ex-cricketer S Sreesanth and TV actor Neha Pendse -- sources have confirmed that a couple of ex-Roadies and two other contestants will also be a part of the popular reality show.

Colors TV on Saturday tweeted 20-second videos introducing the contestants, two of which an Indian Express report claims are disgraced former Indian pacer S Sreesanth - he was given a life ban by the BCCI for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal - and TV actor Neha Pendse, known for shows such as Bhagyalakshmi and films such as Gour Hari Dastaan.

In the cricketer video, a man can be heard saying, “Mere liye zindagi hamesha thi ek cricket ka maidan, lekin ab mujhe banna hai Bigg Boss ka sultan (For me life was all about cricket, but now I want to conquer the Bigg Boss field too).”

In the second video, we can see a woman emerge onto a glamorously decorated stage while a sultry number plays in the background.

Meanwhile, sources say that four other contestants will be introduced during the season finale of Dance Deewane. Two of them are Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana, who were previously seen on the adventure reality show, MTV Roadies. Several ex-Roadies have gone on to achieve success on Bigg Boss, most notably past winner Ashutosh and last season’s Bani J. The other two are Roshni Mittal and Vanik Johri.

Bigg Boss 12 will air at 9 pm and will premiere with a special episode on Sunday. This season’s format will have contestants separated into pairs -- both celebrity and ‘commoners’. Salman had earlier introduced Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya as the first jodi contestants of the show the day Bigg Boss was launched in Goa. As per reports, Dipika Kakar will also enter the show, but she will enter alone. Colors TV had also introduced a cop and lawyer ‘jodi’ -- Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary -- who are set to enter the show.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:45 IST