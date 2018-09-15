Bigg Boss 12: Here’s what all the past winners of Salman Khan’s show are up to now

With Bigg Boss season 12 just a day away, the excitement for the reality show is palpable. Actor Salman Khan will return to host the show once again and meet us every weekend for the next three months until a winner is crowned.

For the next three months, contestants will fight, scream and hurl abuses at each other in a bid to gain footage and win the big prize money. But before that, we bring you a list of winner from the last 11 years and what they have been up to since then.

1. Rahul Roy

Winner of the first season of Bigg Boss, the Aashiqui (1990) fame actor made his Bollywood comeback with psychological thriller To Be Or Not To Be (2016). “I said yes to this film because I was really looking for a strong storyline to make my comeback. I play a mad character,” Rahul said. Sadly, the film disappeared without a trace, and with it ended Rahul’s chances of staying in the industry. He is currently working on a project titled, Triangle.

2. Ashutosh Kaushik

After winning the show in 2008, Kaushik, who had also won Roadies V in 2007, got a few blink-and-you-will-miss-it roles in a string of eminently forgettable films. Remember him in Zila Ghaziabad (2013) or Shortcut Romeo (2013)? Perhaps not. This small-town boy from Saharanpur then shifted focus to the small screen, and did some episodes of TV shows such as Comedy Circus — Chinchpokli to China and Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, among others.

3. Vindoo Dara Singh

India’s Bigg Boss in 2009, Vindu Dara Singh did small roles in movies like Housefull and Son of Sardar, and a few a TV shows. In 2013, his name got embroiled in the IPL betting scandal. He later worked in films including Jatt James, Non Veg, Pranam Valekum, Khanna Patel and Famous Ho Gaya. Remember watching any of these?

4. Shweta Tiwari

After winning the fourth season in 2010, she played Sweety on the TV show Parvarrish — Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi till August 2013 and also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dik khla Jaa. In July 2013, Shweta married her boyfriend of three years, Abhinav Kohli. “As of now, I’m not doing anything. I’m planning to expand my acting school now,” she said about her professional plans. Her daughter was set to make her Bollywood debut with Darsheel Safary in Quickie but dropped out of the project. She currently features in a play, Jab We Separated.

5. Juhi Parmar

The actor, best known for playing Kumkum in the TV show Kumkum — Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, chose to spend time with her family after winning Bigg Boss 5 in 2011. Juhi gave birth to a daughter in January two years ago and recently separated with her husband Sachin Shroff. She got furious when Sachin said in an interview that their marriage was a ‘loveless’ one as he could do nothing to make Juhi ‘fall in love.’ Juhi posted on Instagram that she did everything to save her marriage. She wrote, “In those nine years, twice on the verge of separation and now a divorced wife, I really tired! I set aside my career and everything I had, to make this marriage work.”

6. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi, best known as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was seen doing stand-up comedy on the show Nautanki the Comedy Theatre after winning Bigg Boss in 2012. She then took a break. Now, she says she has started a venture on foreign shores. “There are lot of things that are keeping me busy, but you will have to wait before I make any official announcements. I don’t like to brag. All I can reveal is that I have set up a venture abroad which I have always wanted to do. I believe that I have a life beyond acting, and I also like it that way,” she says. She recently gave a TED Talk in Pune.

7. Gauahar Khan

Actor-dancer Gauahar Khan did not see any major change in her career post her Bigg Boss victory in 2013. She had acted and performed dance numbers in a few films before and continued to do so even after winning the seventh season of Bigg Boss.

8. Gautam Gulati

TV actor Gautam Gulati saw a major shift in his career after he won the eighth season of Bigg Boss. He bagged his first role in a Bollywood film - the biopic on Mohammad Azharuddin (2016). Gautam played Ravi Shashtri in the film and was appreciated by critics and fans alike.He was also seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum and in Behen Hogi Teri.

9. Prince Narula

Reality TV star Prince Narula had won several reality shows before coming to Bigg Boss 9. After winning the show, he bagged his first acting role and made debut with a TV serial Badho Bahu. He was most recently seen as Shahnawaz in the third season of Naagin. He will reportedly tie the knot with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Yuvika soon.

10. Manveer Gurjar

After winning the 10th season of Bigg Boss, Manveer appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In January 2018, he began work on his Bollywood debut movie, Aaj Ki Ayodhya.

11. Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde won the last season of Bigg Boss as everyone had expected her to. She was already famous as the Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and after winning Bigg Boss, she joined Sunil Grover for a LIVE cricket comedy show. She also featured in a special song for Patel Ki Punjabi Shadi.

