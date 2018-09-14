Bigg Boss 12 contestants to be introduced on Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane. Details inside

Bigg Boss 12, the most popular television reality show, will be premiering on Sunday. The show to be hosted by Salman Khan usually introduces the contestants on the day the show is premiered. However, this time, the contestants will be introduced to the audience a day earlier and it will happen on the dance reality show, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

Colors TV, the channel that will broadcast the show, took to Twitter to share a promo video of the finale of Dance Deewane and captioned the video, “The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12.”

In the video, we see Madhuri dance on the stage, we also see a man emerging from the river. There is a cop, a farmer and a young woman featured in the video as well. Their faces are covered or not in focus in the video. Viewers will have to tune in to the show to know the final list of contestants on the show.

The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/2TpquuXAxG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 13, 2018

Salman introduced Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya as the first jodi contestant of the show the day Bigg Boss was launched in Goa. As per reports, Dipika Kakar will also enter the show, but she will enter alone. Colors TV had also introduced a cop and lawyer jodi - Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary - who are set to enter the show.

According to recent reports, adult film actors Danny D and Mahika Sharma reportedly said no to the show as they did not want to live with commoners. Actor Karanvir Bohra also refused to be a part of the show as he couldn’t stay away from his twin daughter. Others who are expected to be a part of the show include singer Anup Jalota, Splitsvilla fame Scarlett M Rose and Ssumier.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss is a TV reality show which locks up participants in a house, disconnected with the outside world for 100 days.

