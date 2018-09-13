Bigg Boss 12: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde expected to join Salman Khan for season premiere

If there is one thing that the last season of Bigg Boss is best remembered for, it has to be the innumerable fights between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. The two television stars would quarrel at the drop of the hat and but ultimately, were also the finalists on the show.

As the hit reality show returns for a new season this Sunday, it’s only fair that they welcome new contestants on the show. According to a few news reports, this is exactly what is happening.

A report in The Times Of India says that Hina will join host Salman Khan as he kicks off the 12th season of Bigg Boss on September 16. “Hina is definitely the most talked about actress and was quite a popular contestant as well. Hence, we would really like her to be a part of this season in some way or the other,” a source told the daily. Hina was also spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi at the airport on her from a vacation in London.

Another report on India Forum says that Shilpa will be joining her eternal rival on the show’s first episode. Shilpa was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 11 after defeating the other two finalists, Hina and Vikas Gupta.

Shilpa and Hina have continued with their fights even outside the Bigg Boss house. On the show, Hina called Shilpa a ‘chawl girl.’ Later, in an interview, Shilpa retorted, “I don’t know much about that, but she is more aggressive than a chawl girl. And she was also the mohalle ki aunty.” Shilpa went to the extent of saying that she would never want to meet Hina in real life.

Shilpa told HT in May that while she asked her fan accounts to not spread negativity about Hina and her, she still doesn’t consider Hina a friend. “Not really. I had liked a video made by a fan which was a compilation of shots of Hina Khan from the reality show. It was funny. Hina’s fans got upset that I liked the video so I tweeted that they shouldn’t react so much. I don’t have any problem with Hina nor is she my competition. Our reality show is over, so what is point of dragging things from the past and having our so-called fans fight over it? These fans point out stuff to us about who said what and who reacted how. I have asked all the fans — mine and Hina’s — to enjoy life and chill. Our industry is small and we might end up working together. Life is too short, so forgive, forget and move on,” she said.

