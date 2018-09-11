Is Bigg Boss scripted? Ex-contestants claim editing tricks alter reality on Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is days away from its 12th season but there is still one question that continues to haunt India’s most controversial reality show – is it scripted? In 2017, ex-contestant Diandra Soares went on record saying that people should stop “wasting their money” on voting for their favourites as show’s outcome is pre-decided.

Disturbed by Swami Om’s act of peeing at Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge on Bigg Boss 10, Diandra launched a rant against Swami Om and the show, and even asked the fans to stop spending so much time and resources on it.

Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4.

However, most of Bigg Boss ex-contestants say while the show is not scripted, it is so slickly edited that it is hard to tell apart fact from fiction. TV actor Shweta Tiwari and Bigg Boss 4 winner told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t watch Big Boss that often. To be very honest, Bigg Boss is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan had also called the show “well edited” after she emerged from the house. “Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It’s a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don’t blame anyone...” she had said about her reputation as the villain of Bigg Boss 11 house.

Aashka Goradia claimed her sexuality was misrepresented on Bigg Boss.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Aashka Goradia had given an example of how this functions. She had claimed on a TV show that her sexuality was misrepresented on Bigg Boss. “My sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way. I was intentionally made to come across as a lesbian on this reality show through editing tricks and it was extremely embarrassing for me and my parents. I was rubbing balm on a sick fellow inmate’s body after she had broken into an allergic reaction... I was putting my hand inside her blanket so as to not embarrass her about her rash on national television and they made it look like something else was going on,” Aashka had claimed during a TV show recently.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 18:08 IST