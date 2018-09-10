Ekta Kapoor said Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wasn’t offered to Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, actor reacts

As Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot is all the news, there was a mini-controversy as the show’s original Prerna, Shweta Tiwari, said in an interview to Hindustan Times that her 17-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari was approached to play her role in the reboot. Within days of the interview, show’s producer Ekta Kapoor reacted to the news and wrote, “Aaah reaaaaaly?????????? How come I don’t know.”

Shweta, who was in Delhi for her play Jab We Separated that is directed by Rakesh Bedi, explained how the confusion happened. “Ekta never offered anything. It was the Balaji people - we were at someone’s house who works in Balaji, at a very prestigious position, and they said, ‘If we offer Palak Kasauti will you let her do it?’So I said ‘I’ll have to ask her first. When I went home I asked Palak whether she was interested, but she said she can’t do a daily soap because it involves too many hectic hours and also that she was studying. So that’s it!” said Shweta.

In her earlier interview, Shweta had also said that she was not ready to do a daily soap. “I would have told her to go ahead and do it. In fact, everybody was saying, even from Balaji (production house) that she should do it. It was she who said ‘No mom, I don’t think I can do a daily soap and work day in and day out. I cannot do that at this point in time,” she had said.

Palak being a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was telecast from 2001 to 2008, had Shweta and Cezzane Khan in the lead. The show’s reboot will have Erica Fernandes and Parth Samathan as the lead pair.

Shweta, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 4, also held forth on the Salman Khan-hosted show’s 12th season that will begin on September 16. “I don’t watch Big Boss that often. It’s only when I’m home and someone from my family is watching it that I do. To be very honest, Bigg Boss is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened. But when I sit to watch, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings,” said Shweta.

