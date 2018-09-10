Bigg Boss 12: Ten celeb contestants who are reportedly a part of Salman Khan’s show

Just days ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, to be hosted by Salman Khan, there is still speculation about the contestants who will be part of the show. Initially, celebrity couples Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar and Gurmeet Choudhry and Debolina were expected to be a part of the show. Now, a report in Spotboye suggests that they may not be a part of the show.

Salman Khan’s show has a different theme this year. The house will have ‘vichitra’ jodis who would compete to win the title this year. It was because of the theme that Salman launched the show in the presence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiya.

In fact, the report suggests that these celebs have already begun shooting for the show’s introduction AVs and are at location in Lonavala

1. Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar became popular with her role as Simar in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The actor also got married to her boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim in February. While earlier reports said she will be there with her husband, now it seems only Dipika is a part of Salman’s show.

2. Shaleen Bhanot

Shaleen Bhanot became popular with his roles in TV shows Saat Phere, Dill Mill Gaye and Suryaputra Karan. His ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse and an ugly divorce ensued.

3. Ssumier (Pummy Aunty)

Ssumier popularly known as online alter ego Pummy Aunty, he was also a part of Sasural Simar Ka and Comedy Nights Bachao 2. He had earlier said he might be a part of Bigger Boss 12.

4. Srishty Rode

Srishty’s claim to fame was her role in Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed opposite Eijaz Khan.

5. Nehha Pendsse

Nehha is a popular Marathi TV actor and was seen in shows such as May I Come In Madam. She also co-hosted Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

6. Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota is a popular Ghazal and bhajan singer. If he is indeed a part of Bigger Boss 12, audience is in for a surprise.

7. S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth used to be an Indian cricketer before he was suspended from the team. He recently took part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

8. Scarlett M Rose

Scarlett’s ticket to fame was Splitsvilla season 7.

9. Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen’s brother who is usually in news for his personal life, especially his dating life.

10. Jasleen Matharu

Jasleen is a singer by profession and made her debut with album Love Day Love Day.

