Who is Anthony Gordon's girlfriend Annie Keating? Meet the England star's partner and parents

As England faces Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, Georgia, Anthony Gordon scored for the Three Lions in the 55th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, making the score 1-0. While fans are entertained by the footballers on the pitch, attention has also turned to who is cheering them on from the stands. Anthony Gordon's girlfriend Annie Keating. (Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Annie Keating? Annie Keating is the girlfriend of England football player Anthony Gordon. The couple are incredibly low-key when it comes to their relationship, with Annie choosing to remain away from the spotlight, according to Grazia.

Her exact age isn't known, but given she grew up with Anthony, it's thought she's of a similar age to the 25-year-old footballer.

According to reports online cited by Grazia, Annie Keating is a professional makeup artist.

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Annie Keating and Anthony Gordon grew up together in Liverpool and were childhood friends. They started dating as teenagers, and Annie has supported Anthony throughout his football career, from his time at Everton to playing for England at the World Cup, as per Grazia.

In November 2023, Annie and Anthony welcomed their first child together. The couple share a son, who will turn two this year and have chosen to keep his name private.

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Gordon's Parents, Siblings and Family Roots Born on February 24, 2001, in Liverpool, England, Gordon was raised by his parents, Keith and Nadine Gordon, who played a huge role in helping him become a professional footballer, as per Athlon Sports.

His father, Keith, played a big role in developing his skills. When Anthony was a child, Keith hung a tire from a goalpost in the backyard, encouraging him to repeatedly shoot through the opening to improve his accuracy and finishing.

Gordon is the oldest of three brothers, with younger brothers Brandon and Reuben. He also has Irish and Scottish heritage and the Scottish Football Association tried to recruit him in his youth. But Gordon chose to represent England, the country of his birth, according to Athlon Sports.