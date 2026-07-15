Kylian Mbappe and France take on Spain today in Dallas, with a place in the World Cup final on the line. While the French star is known for keeping quiet about his personal life, he has reportedly been dating Spanish actress Ester Exposito and now fans are curious to know more about her. Spanish actress Ester Exposito is reportedly dating French football star Kylian Mbappe. (Instagram)

France, the two-time world champions, face Spain in Dallas tonight with a place in the World Cup final at stake, where England or Argentina await.

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Here are 5 things to know about Ester Exposito: She is a Spanish actress and model, best known for playing scheming student Carla Roson Caleruega in the Netflix thriller Elite, a role that brought her international fame in 2018, as per Mirror. She has also appeared in other major projects, including the 2024 action-adventure heist film Bandido on Apple TV, where she played Lili and the three-part 2020 thriller Someone Has to Die, where she portrayed Cayetana Aldama. She has also featured in Venus, earning praise for her television and film work, according to Just Jared. Beyond acting, she has built a modelling career, working with top fashion brands like YSL Beauty and Dolce & Gabbana. She currently serves as a global ambassador for the Barcelona-based fashion brand Desigual. She was previously linked to Mbappe's teammate Vinicius Junior after the two were seen together at a Travis Scott concert in Madrid in 2024, sitting in a VIP area. However, she later clarified there was no romance between them, insisting it was just friendship, according to Mirror. Neither she nor Mbappe has officially confirmed their relationship, though they have subtly shown support for each other on social media. Also Read: France vs Spain referee: Who is El Salvador's Ivan Barton? Salary, career and FIFA record

How the dating rumors started According to Just Jared, the dating speculation between Mbappe and Exposito first began in March, when the pair were seen getting into the same car during Paris Fashion Week. They were photographed together again in April, though at the time it was still unclear if they were simply friends.

Reports of the two having dinner together also made headlines in late February, per Mirror. A photo from around that time allegedly showed the couple kissing on the rooftop of the exclusive Pullman Madrid Hotel and it went viral, though neither has confirmed the relationship publicly.

The pair were also seen being affectionate during Mbappe's injury lay-off earlier this year. Then in May 2026, they were seen packing on the PDA during a yacht vacation together in Ibiza, which all somewhere confirmed they were a couple.

It remains unclear if Ester will be attending today's match.