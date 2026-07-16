Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Best color to wear for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's most celebrated spiritual festivals, drawing millions of devotees every year. Along with prayers, rituals, and devotion, many people also like to follow traditional beliefs believed to invite positive energy. One such belief is choosing a color to wear based on your zodiac sign. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Best color to wear for your zodiac sign (Pinterest)

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, wearing certain colors during the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 may help you feel more positive, confident, and spiritually connected throughout the celebration.

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Aries (Red, Orange, or Maroon) If you are an Aries, red, orange, or maroon are considered your lucky colors for the Rath Yatra. These bold shades are believed to reflect your energetic and courageous personality. Wearing them may help you stay confident while also keeping you grounded during the festive celebrations.

Taurus (Cream or White) For Taurus, soft shades like cream and white are recommended. These calming colors are believed to match your balanced, steady nature. They are also thought to encourage a deeper sense of peace, devotion, and emotional stability during the festival.

Gemini (Green) Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication and intelligence. Green is believed to calm your mind and encourage clear thinking. It is also associated with new beginnings, making it a meaningful color to wear during a festival that symbolizes spiritual renewal.

Cancer (White) Since the Moon rules Cancer, white is considered an ideal color for you. It is associated with purity, emotional balance, and inner peace. Wearing white during the Rath Yatra is believed to help you feel calm as you seek Lord Jagannath's blessings.

Leo (Saffron or Gold) If you are a Leo, saffron or gold may be your best choice. Ruled by the Sun, your zodiac sign is connected with confidence, leadership, and inner strength. These bright colors are believed to reflect your natural warmth while adding to the festive spirit.

Virgo (Green) Virgo is also ruled by Mercury, which makes green a favorable colour. For you, green symbolizes personal growth, wisdom, and steady progress. It is thought to encourage patience and thoughtful decision-making.

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Libra (White or Pink) Ruled by Venus, Libra is the planet associated with beauty and harmony. White and pink are believed to promote love, emotional balance, and peaceful relationships. These gentle shades are considered well-suited to the spiritual atmosphere of the Rath Yatra.

Scorpio (Red or Deep Maroon) If you are a Scorpio, red or deep maroon is believed to suit your determined and fearless nature. Red is associated with courage and strength, while deep maroon is thought to offer a more balanced and spiritually meaningful expression of that energy.

Sagittarius (Yellow) Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet linked with wisdom and spirituality. Yellow is believed to symbolize knowledge, optimism, abundance, and divine blessings. Wearing this color during the festival is believed to strengthen your faith and sense of purpose.

Capricorn (Grey or Navy Blue) Grey and navy blue are recommended for Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn, your sign is known for discipline, patience, and responsibility. These colors are believed to reflect your calm and practical nature while helping you stay emotionally balanced during the celebrations.

Aquarius (Blue) Aquarius is also influenced by Saturn, making blue a favorable color. It is believed to encourage focus, inner peace, and emotional stability. Wearing blue during the Rath Yatra may help you feel calm even amid large crowds and festivities.

Pisces (Sea Green or Yellow) If you are a Pisces, sea green or yellow are considered lucky choices. Ruled by Jupiter, your sign is associated with compassion and spirituality. These colors are believed to promote emotional healing, clarity, and a stronger connection with yourself.

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Disclaimer: Astrological beliefs and color recommendations are based on traditional practices and expert interpretations. They are intended for spiritual and personal reflection and should not be considered guarantees of outcomes or scientific advice.