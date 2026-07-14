Have you ever walked into a place for the first time but felt as though you had been there before? Or met someone new who somehow seemed strangely familiar? These moments, known as déjà vu, have fascinated people for centuries. While science explains déjà vu as a brief glitch in the way the brain processes information, many spiritual traditions believe there may be something deeper behind the experience. Déjà Vu: Is your soul remembering what your mind has forgotten? An expert explains (Pinterest)

"There are many cases where a client has experienced this. They have walked into a place for the very first time and felt as though they had been there before, or met someone who felt strangely familiar despite never having crossed paths. That uncanny feeling is what we call déjà vu, a French word for 'already seen'. Scientifically, it is the brain briefly processing information twice. Still, in the spiritual world, like Akashic Records as well, it could also be your soul remembering something your conscious mind cannot," shared Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTibe.

ALSO READ: July 14 New Moon: 7 money manifestation rituals using herbs and crystals

What are the Akashic Records? The Akashic Records are considered a vast energetic library where every thought, emotion, action, and soul lesson leaves an energetic imprint. They are not considered a physical place. Instead, many spiritual traditions describe them as a field of wisdom that some people believe can be accessed through meditation, prayer, or intuitive practices.

Although there is no scientific evidence confirming the existence of the Akashic Records, they remain an important concept in many spiritual belief systems. They are often used as a tool for self-reflection and personal growth.

Could déjà vu be a soul memory? From a spiritual perspective, déjà vu may be more than a simple mental glitch. Some believe it happens when your present life briefly connects with a lesson, place, or person that your soul already recognizes.

According to these beliefs, déjà vu could mean: You are moving in alignment with your soul's path.

You have crossed paths with someone your soul has encountered before.

You are reaching a milestone your higher self has long anticipated.

You are being gently encouraged to slow down and pay attention to your surroundings.

You are being reminded to trust your intuition a little more. Instead of trying to find an immediate explanation, you may find it more meaningful to notice the experience and reflect on how it made you feel.

ALSO READ: Are angel numbers real? A Vedic astrologer explains

Signs you may be experiencing more than déjà vu Some people believe certain experiences may point to something deeper than ordinary déjà vu. These may include:

Feeling an intense sense of familiarity in a place you have never visited before.

Instantly feeling comfortable or connected when meeting someone new.

Having recurring dreams that later seem linked to real-life events.

Experiencing sudden intuitive insights that feel unusually clear.

Feeling a strong emotional reaction without an obvious reason. While these experiences do not confirm access to the Akashic Records, they can encourage you to explore your thoughts, emotions, and personal experiences more deeply.

How to explore these moments mindfully If you experience déjà vu often, you can treat it as an opportunity to become more aware rather than as proof of a spiritual event. You might want to:

Keep a journal to record when and where these moments happen.

Spend a few quiet minutes meditating after the experience.

Pay attention to the emotions that arise instead of searching for instant answers.

Reflect on whether the experience inspires a different perspective or an important decision.

Stay curious while remaining grounded in your everyday life. The bigger picture Whether you see déjà vu as a fascinating quirk of the brain or as a possible glimpse into the Akashic Records, it invites you to pause and reflect. Sometimes, the most valuable part of the experience is not finding a definite answer, but asking yourself what the moment is encouraging you to notice.

ALSO READ: Can 21 days transform your inner world? Here's how THIS meditation may help

Disclaimer: The spiritual interpretations shared in this article are based on personal beliefs and are not supported by scientific evidence. They are intended for self-reflection and should not be considered medical, psychological, or factual explanations for experiencing déjà vu.