Who is Jadyn Fielder? Son of MLB star joins Astros after Lance McCullers Jr trade

The Houston Astros have added a prospect with a famous baseball pedigree after acquiring Jadyn Fielder from the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade involving veteran pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Jadyn Fielder, 21, is the son of former MLB All-Star Prince Fielder. (via X)

Fielder, 21, is the son of former MLB All-Star Prince Fielder and the grandson of three-time All-Star Cecil Fielder. The minor league outfielder was sent to Houston as part of the deal that saw the Astros trade McCullers, pitcher Colton Gordon and cash considerations to Milwaukee, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The move was largely viewed as a salary-related transaction for Houston, which was looking to reduce the remaining cost of McCullers’ five-year, $85 million contract extension.

Who is Jadyn Fielder? Jadyn Fielder is a left-handed hitting outfielder in the Astros organization who entered professional baseball after going undrafted in 2024. He later signed with the Brewers and began his minor league career.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Fielder played high school baseball at TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Florida.

Listed at 6-foot-1, he has primarily played left field but has also spent time at second base and as a designated hitter during his minor league career.

His baseball background comes from one of the sport’s well-known families.

His father, Prince Fielder, was a six-time MLB All-Star and played 12 seasons in the major leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. Prince was known for his power hitting and finished among the top four in MVP voting three times during his career.

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His grandfather, Cecil Fielder, was also a standout MLB slugger. The former first baseman and designated hitter was a three-time All-Star and played 13 seasons in the majors with teams including the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Both Prince and Cecil Fielder finished their MLB careers with 319 home runs, according to the Houston Chronicle.

What are Jadyn Fielder’s stats? Fielder spent the 2025 season playing 48 games in rookie-level baseball, where he recorded a .268/.426/.870 slash line, according to the Houston Chronicle.

During the 2026 season, he played for the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate, the Wilson (North Carolina) team. Through 45 games, Fielder recorded a .233/.415/.398 slash line, along with three home runs, 23 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 176 plate appearances, CBS Sports reported.

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He also drew 33 walks while striking out 43 times.

The Astros listed Fielder as an outfielder after acquiring him, although he has also seen time at other positions in the minor leagues.