Is Lance McCullers Jr leaving the Astros? Brewers trade ahead of MLB deadline explained

The Houston Astros are reportedly preparing to move on from veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr, with the Milwaukee Brewers emerging as his potential next destination ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Lance McCullers Jr of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on May 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to MLB.com, the Astros are "finalizing a trade" that would send McCullers to Milwaukee. The deal is not yet officially announced by either team.

The reported move would bring an end to McCullers' long run with Houston, where he has spent his entire MLB career after being selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Why are the Astros reportedly trading Lance McCullers Jr? The Astros' decision comes after a challenging period for McCullers, marked by injuries and limited availability. The pitcher was placed on the injured list in May due to right rotator cuff impingement and is expected to return in July.

Before the injury setback, McCullers struggled during the 2025 season, recording a career-high 6.86 ERA and a 1.525 WHIP across eight starts and 39.1 innings. He later said the rotator cuff issue had been affecting him during at least some of those outings.

The Astros had reportedly been looking to trade McCullers for much of the past year. The Athletic reported that Houston had "tried to trade McCullers for most of the past year."

The move would also help the Astros create financial flexibility.

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According to USA Today, McCullers waived his no-trade clause to approve the move, while Houston is expected to pay part of his remaining salary.

What will Brewers receive in the trade? Along with McCullers, left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon is reportedly headed to Milwaukee as part of the deal, according to Heyman.

The news comes shortly after Gordon was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for his performances with Triple-A Sugar Land.

McCullers is playing on the final year of a five-year contract and is set to earn $17.7 million in 2026, according to Spotrac. He is expected to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2027 season.

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McCullers' Astros career and injury history McCullers became a key part of Houston's pitching staff during several postseason runs. He earned an All-Star selection in 2017 and made five postseason appearances during the Astros' World Series-winning campaign that year.

He later played an important role in Houston's 2022 championship run, making three postseason starts. However, injuries have significantly affected his career. McCullers missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and was sidelined for the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons before returning in 2025.

The Brewers, who were leading the NL Central with a 59-37 record at the time of the reported deal, will hope McCullers can regain his form once healthy. The Astros, meanwhile, could use the financial flexibility from the move to strengthen their roster before the trade deadline.