Is Byron Buxton playing today? Latest injury update ahead of Twins vs Astros game
The Twins face the Astros on Tuesday at Daikin Park, but star outfielder Byron Buxton is expected to miss another game.
The Minnesota Twins will continue their series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Daikin Park, but they are expected to be without one of their key players once again.
Buxton not in the lineup vs Astros
According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Byron Buxton will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup as he continues to deal with a hip issue. The veteran center fielder is set to miss his second consecutive game after an MRI revealed a right hip impingement.
The good news for Minnesota is that the injury does not appear to be serious, and Buxton is currently being considered day-to-day. Even so, the Twins may choose to proceed cautiously with their star outfielder.
With a scheduled off day on Thursday, the club could opt to keep him sidelined for Wednesday's series finale as well, giving him additional time to recover before returning to action.
Positive outlook after MRI
Concern surrounding Byron Buxton's health surfaced before Monday's series opener when the Twins removed him from the starting lineup shortly before first pitch.
Medical testing revealed that Buxton is dealing with a right hip impingement, and the team currently considers him day-to-day.
Twins manager Derek Shelton indicated that there are no immediate plans to place the star outfielder on the injured list, providing some reassurance.
Manager details injury concern
Signs of the issue were evident during Sunday's win over the Colorado Rockies, when Buxton appeared as the designated hitter.
While he went hitless in four at-bats and struck out once, his performance was overshadowed by visible discomfort at the plate, raising questions about his condition heading into the Astros series.
Shelton later explained that the team decided to take a cautious approach after noticing Buxton appeared uncomfortable during Sunday's contest.
"We had some imaging done, we're waiting to get back on it. Yesterday after watching him in the box, it didn't look right to me, so we had a conversation. Just giving him a day,” the Twins manager said.
After reviewing the test results, Shelton expressed confidence that the issue is not expected to keep Buxton sidelined for an extended period.
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"I think right now we're at a day-to-day place. Really never want to get any farther than that. I think over the course of the last week we've seen how well he's moved. We've seen him on the bases. Just yesterday it just didn't look as comfortable,” Shelton added.
Minnesota capitalizes without Buxton
Given Buxton's history of injuries, avoiding a more serious diagnosis and receiving a day-to-day designation represents a positive development for both the player and the organization.
Despite Buxton's absence, the Twins managed to secure a crucial win in the series opener against Houston. Minnesota edged the Astros 5-4 on the back of home runs from Royce Lewis, Josh Bell, and Victor Caratini.
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The victory lifted the Twins to a 41-45 record on the season. They remain 4.5 games behind the division-leading pace in the American League Central but are still firmly in the postseason hunt, sitting just two games back of the final American League Wild Card position.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More