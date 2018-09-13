Bigg Boss 12: The 7 biggest villains ever on Salman Khan’s show

Hosts may change, themes may change but the one thing that we see every year on Bigg Boss is a menacing, insufferable villain who picks up fights at the drop of a hat and makes life miserable for all his co-contestants. This year, we are sure will be no different.

As Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss 12 on September 16, we list out all the most evil, plotting and scheming contestants we have seen on the show through the years. Check them out:

Swami Om

Swami Om takes the first spot as the most insufferable contestant on Bigg Boss till date.

From being sexist towards women to getting innumerable criminal cases filed against him, there was no shortage of controversies with Swami Om on Bigg Boss 10. He blamed everyone and anyone for mistreating him when he would instead be the one sprinkling his urine on people. Swami Om’s antics and bigotry would become insufferable at times, not helped by his two-faced personality at all.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant’s fights on Bigg Boss were legendary.

Before she went around wearing plastic dress with the Prime Minister’s face all over it, Rakhi Sawant made headlines for fighting over a mug. OK, it was a very special mug for her but the way she fought for it, it could very well have been a piece of the Moon. She went ballistic on Amit Sadh when he used her mug to make ginger paste on Bigg Boss and made sure the entire country will remember her for that in the years to come.

She also fought all the time with Kashmira Shah and being a motormouth didn’t help her cause either.

Kamaal Rashid Khan

We can thank Bigg Boss for KRK.

The self-acclaimed film critic may now be busy creating rifts between Bollywood biggies, but his introduction via Bigg Boss was nothing short of entertaining. He was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for hitting fashion designer Rohit Verma with a water bottle. He came back later but his antics continued nonetheless.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra was perhaps the most disruptive celeb on Bigg Boss.

Ah, the queen of chaos herself! Even if she was speaking without a temper, she made everyone nervous with a tone that felt like a fight could break out anytime. Remember when she fought with Shweta Tiwari like hell once on Bigg Boss?

And whatever this was!

Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan’s escapades on Bigg Boss are legendary.

Rarely do we get to witness someone break bad on national television and Rahul Mahajan gave us that golden opportunity on Bigg Boss season 2. He fell in ‘love’ not once but twice: Once with actor Payal Rohtagi and then with gangster Abu Salem’s ex, Monica Bedi. He even tried to jump the fence with just a week to go for the finale.

Raja Choudhary

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband went rogue on national television on Bigg Boss.

Throughout his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Raja Choudhary used obscene language, got warnings from Bigg Boss and was allegedly caught on camera kissing Sambhavana Seth. That’s a lot of fodder to brand him ‘controversial’ at the least.

Kushal Tandon

When Kushal Tandon fatshamed on Bigg Boss.

During a task in Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon got physical with VJ Andy for saying crude things to Gauahar. But Bigg Boss would have none of it and asked Kushal to leave the house. This was not the only time Kushal got into a spat. A week before this incident, he had a major fight with Tanisha Mukherjee as well. He called her ‘fatso’ and a ‘flop actress’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 10:15 IST