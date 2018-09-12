Before Bigg Boss 12, meet the most controversial contestants ever on Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss, a reality show that thrives on controversies and chaos, is all set for its twelfth season, which will premiere on Sunday, September 16. Salman Khan will return as the host for the sixth time and he will bring with him a group people ready to lock horns with each other.

Bigg Boss has welcomed some of the most colourful characters in the past. From Swami Om to Rakhi Sawant, they came in all shapes and sizes. Here we list some of the most controversial people who appeared in the last eleven seasons of Bigg Boss.

Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan is one of the many controversial contestants to have taken part in the show. In February 2018, Zubair was arrested on the charges of extortion, according to a report in India Today. Inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Zubair was warned by Salman Khan regarding the use of foul language on the show. Zubair was reported to be related to the Mumbai underworld and had claimed that he participated in the show to make up with his wife and children who had left him.

Swami Om

Swami Om was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.

Swami Om emerged as arguably the most controversial figure in the entire history of Bigg Boss. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant not only had verbal fights, he often had physical brawls during his stay too. He had ugly fights with Bani, Monalisa, Manu, Manveer, Priyanka and literally every one else in the house. Perhaps his worst fights inside the house were with Rohan Mehra and Bani. He even tried to choke Rohan during a task, who, in turn, had slapped him. He crossed all limits when he threw his urine on Bani during a task. Bigg Boss had to throw him out of the house for his disgusting behaviour.

Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga was also a part of Bigg Boss 10.

Priyanka Jagga had differences with almost every one inside the house. She was the first person to be voted out but only after she had managed to create enough controversies just within a week. After she returned as a wild card entry, she often locked horns with Monalisa (Antara Biswas) and Bani. She even had war of words with ‘good friend’ Manu Punjabi and her ‘adopted dad’ Swamiji.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra got into a physical tussle with Shweta Tiwari inside Bigg Boss house.

She made the “baap pe mat jaana” threat world famous in the Bigg Boss house. Known for her aggressive attitude, Dolly was ‘the’ controversy during her stay in the house. A fight over eggs aggravated into an ugly spat between Dolly and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari. Later, Dolly got into a physical tussle with TV actor Shweta Tiwari.

KRK

Kamaal R Khan carried his reputation to Bigg Boss house.

The weird attitude, abusive behaviour and cheap language - Kamaal R Khan did it all inside the Bigg Boss house. KRK had an infamous fight with co-contestant Rohit Verma when he threw glass bottle at him but it hit Shamita Shetty instead. KRK was thrown out of the house as he flouted an important rule of the house - contestants must not get physical.

Imam Siddique

Imam Siddique claimed he had lent money to Salman Khan that he never got back.

From stripping naked on television to hurling verbal abuses at one and all, Imam Siddique did all he could to remain the biggest controversy creator on the sixth season of Bigg Boss. Apart from his tall claims of “making stars” out of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and the like, he even claimed to have lent money to Salman and said that he never paid him back!

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant was the controversy queen of Bigg Boss.

The controversy queen of showbiz was in her element inside the bigg boss house, too. She appeared on the first season of the show and is still remembered for her fight with Kashmira Shah where she took jibes at the actor’s personal life.

Akashdeep Sehgal

Akashdeep Sehgal had a face-off with Salman Khan during his Bigg Boss stay.

Of all people, Akashdeep decided to fight with host Salman Khan himself in Bigg Boss 5! Later, he claimed Salman destroyed his career.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon was the enfant terrible inside Bigg Boss house.

He was the controversial figure inside the house that season - from randomly hurling abuses at almost everyone to his attempts to jump off the fence in Bigg Boss 7 house, Kushal was the enfant terrible that season. He even attacked and hurt VJ Andy and had an infamous fight with Tannisha Mukerji.

Ali Quli Mirza

Ali Quli Mira even tried leaving the Bigg Boss house.

In season 8, Ali was infuriated when Sonali Raut slapped him after he made derogatory comments. He ran around the house and even tried leaving the house.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula and Kishwar merchant were frenemies inside the Bigg Boss house.

Perhaps the least violent of the lot, Prince got into an ugly fight with Rishabh Sinha as he was upset with the latter’s behaviour with Kishwar Merchant. The duo continued their fight till the end of Bigg Boss 9.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:05 IST