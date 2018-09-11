Dabangg turns 8, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha have a happy reunion. See pic

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday posted a throwback picture on the eighth anniversary of her first film Dabangg. She took to Instagram to post a still from the film, where she played Salman Khan’s wife. In her caption, she thanked Salman for helping her “realise her calling”. The actor further announced that she will be appearing next in Dabangg 3.

She wrote, “8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazkhanofficial, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ?? see u in #dabangg3 next year!!!”

Salman and Arbaaz Khan also shared throwback pictures celebrating eight years of the national award-winning film. Salman wrote, “Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko (It has been eight years since Dabangg)... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year.” Arbaaz reposted the same.

The Dabangg team also had a reunion of sorts and Salman Khan also shared a picture from the same. He captioned it, “Yesterday Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey Coincidentally met with Mahesh Sajid and Wajid...#dabangg8yrs. See u in #Dabangg3 next year.”

Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg, which not only help her earn public recognition but also a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhu Deva and the team will begin work once Salman wraps his upcoming film Bharat, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

