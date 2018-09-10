Salman Khan bonds with nephew Ahil over a messy painting session in new video. Watch

Salman Khan may be one busy man right now but he can always find time for his family. Back in Mumbai after completing a shoot schedule in Malta for his upcoming film Bharat, the actor decided to spend quality time with his nephew, Ahil.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared a wholesome video of her brother and her son bonding over a painting session on Sunday. “Ahil’s first painting on canvas escapade with Mamu @beingsalmankhan #lovetakesover #loveislove #blessed . Thank you @diekomirza for the lovely video,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Salman is seen using Ahil as a paintbrush to create a messy but fun art piece. He picks up his nephew, gets colour on his feet and makes him step on the canvas to create a footprint. He is even shows him how to crawl around on the canvas and by the end of the day, Ahil is fully covered in paints.

Arpita also recently shared a series of pictures of Ahil with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva. The two looked adorable and he enjoyed a snack while she gave him a big hug.

Arpita frequently posts pictures of Ahil on her social media and shared a picture of Ahil with Salman this Eid. Salman is often spotted playing with his nephew, and was seen with Ahil in his arms when the actor waved to the crowds upon his return to Mumbai after spending two nights in Jodhpur jail in relation to the Black Buck poaching case.

Salman will launch Ahil’s father, and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, in October with the romantic drama Loveratri. It also stars Warina Hussain.

