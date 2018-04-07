Salman Khan arrives in Mumbai, meets nephew Ahil first. See pics

Salman Khan landed in Mumbai after receiving bail on Saturday in connection with a decades-old blackbuck poaching case. The star had been in Jodhpur Central Jail for three days after his conviction and subsequent five-year sentence for killing an endangered blackbuck while filming in 1998.

Upon arriving in Mumbai in a chartered plane, Salman was seen holding his baby nephew Ahil in his arms. The actor was wearing a black t-shirt and a black baseball cap.

Immediately after his release, 52-year-old Khan was driven under police escort to the Jodhpur airport from where he was flown to Mumbai, a police official told PTI.

Salman was allowed to leave the jail after the prison authorities received the bail documents, the official said. The actor’s long-time bodyguard Shera accompanied him to the airport.

Hundreds of the actor’s fans, who gathered outside the Jodhpur Central Jail, burst fire crackers and sang songs from his films as he walked out of the prison. The police had made tight security arrangements.

His Mumbai residence has also been under police protection during the day, with several fans and Salman’s industry peers arriving to meet his family. Salman waved to his fans and thanked them for their support.

The judge has asked the actor to appear before the court on May 7 when it will hear his plea for suspension of sentence. Salman will also need the court’s permission before leaving the country.

