Barber stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri, 2 policemen injured during rescue attempt

New Delhi: A group of people allegedly dragged a 20-year-old barber out of a shop in Jahangirpuri, assaulted and stabbed him to death and also attacked two policemen who tried to save the victim on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Three minors were apprehended, and a man was arrested in connection with the murder, police said. (Representative photo)

Three minors were apprehended, and a man was arrested in connection with the murder, police said, suspecting rivalry between two local groups behind the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said around 8pm on Saturday, police received a call from a local regarding a man lying injured at B-block of Jahangirpuri. A police team rushed the victim to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as Ifran Khan, a resident of Jahangirpuri. Police also found that two head constables – Krishan and Sohan Lal – of the Jahangirpuri police station, who were on patrol, were also injured in the incident. ”The policemen noticed a group of people assaulting a man. They rushed and rescued the victim. However, the accused assaulted both the officers and again attacked the victim. The two policemen sustained minor injuries,” said DCP Yadav.

Irfan’s father, Azlam Khan, 40, said his son had recently started working at the barber shop owned by their neighbour.

“Two policemen tried to save my son. They rescued him and pushed him inside a house. However, the attackers entered the house and stabbed my son multiple times,” said Khan, who is a daily wage worker.

Infran’s family members said Irfan did not have enmity with anyone and did not know why he was attacked.

Police said locals identified the accused, and four among them were nabbed, and a hunt is underway to trace the remaining.