13-yr-old sexually assaulted by her father in Jahangirpuri; accused on run

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father inside her house in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday. Accused was recently released from jail after serving a five-year sentence in a robbery case (Representative photo)

The accused, recently released from jail after serving a five-year sentence in a robbery case, is on the run, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on July 7, when the minor girl, a Class 9 student, was alone while her mother and younger brother were out.

The accused, who lives separately with his mother in Badli village, arrived at the Jahangirpuri residence and allegedly established forcible physical relations with the survivor, police said.

“The survivor stated that the accused threatened to kill her and her mother if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone,” the officer said.

Out of fear, the survivor initially did not report the matter, but later raised it with her mother, who approached the Mahendra Park police station on Saturday and registered a complaint.

The survivor was sent for a medical examination, and counselling sessions were arranged for her.

Based on the survivor’s statement, a case was registered under sections 64(2) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 65(1) (punishment for rape), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

“The accused is absconding. Multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend him at the earliest,” the officer added.

The accused has a prior criminal record, has been behind bars since 2021, and was released earlier this year.