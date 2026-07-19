The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take action against illegal dairy activities and encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains after observing that its earlier directions in the matter from April 2024 had not been complied with. NGT directs MCD to act against illegal dairies on Yamuna floodplains

In its July 15 order, the NGT’s principal bench examined a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) status report dated July 10 based on inspections conducted in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and New Friends Colony following allegations of illegally operating dairy farms.

The DPCC found no permanent dairy farm structures at either location. However, in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, it found temporary cattle shelters, cattle fodder, around 50 to 60 bovine animals grazing in the area and several Jhuggis. At New Friends Colony, officials found temporary shelters for housing cattle without any owners present and grazing bovine animals.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the NGT that although demolition drives had been conducted on the floodplains, encroachers had returned to the sites with cattle. The DDA suggested that the MCD’s Animal Husbandry Department should impound illegally kept cattle.

“The Tribunal observed that where cattle are being kept in violation of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) siting criteria for dairy farms issued in July 2021, the DPCC is required to take appropriate action, including the imposition of environmental compensation against violators wherever warranted,” the NGT said in a statement.

The tribunal directed the MCD to examine the issue, take appropriate action and file an action-taken report within six weeks. The DPCC has also been asked to submit a fresh status report within the same period. The matter is listed for further hearing on September 25, 2026.