Rainy week ahead in Delhi after a dry monsoon spell: IMD

After enduring one of its hottest and most humid spells this monsoon season, Delhi is likely to see relief from the heat and an end to the break in monsoon conditions this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting multiple spells of rain during the first four days of the week. Delhi’s heat index was recorded at 45.8°C on Sunday against an actual temperature of 37°C (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

A yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for multiple spells of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds at most places, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations on Tuesday. Multiple spells of very light to moderate rain are also predicted on Monday and Thursday, while generally cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi has witnessed a break in monsoon conditions over the past few days, resulting in high temperatures, humidity and elevated heat index values. Earlier this week, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C on Thursday, the highest in July since July 30, 2024, when it was 39.3°C. On Friday and Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 31°C, the highest since July 1, 2021, when it was 31.7°C.

The rainfall is expected to bring down the Capital’s maximum temperature from 38.3°C recorded on Thursday to 31°C to 33°C by Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to rise marginally to 32°C to 34°C from Thursday onwards.

On Sunday, Delhi’s heat index was recorded at 45.3°C at 2.30pm against an actual temperature of 35.4°C and rose to 45.8°C at 5.30pm when the actual temperature was 37°C.

Delhi has recorded 137.72 mm of rainfall so far in July against the normal of 209.7 mm. The IMD classifies rainfall up to 15.5 mm as light, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as very heavy.

“The temperatures have been high since there has been no rainfall for the past few days, and dry westerly winds have been flowing over the city. Clouds have been forming, but no rain has occurred. The monsoon trough has remained near the Himalaya foothills. However, by the 21st, we see chances of rain in the city, as a depression over Odisha will move inland and pull down the trough,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 29.7°C on Sunday, while Gautam Budh Nagar (comprising Noida and Greater Noida) logged a maximum temperature of 36.9°C and a minimum of 29.4°C.

On Sunday, the Capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 171 (”moderate”) at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), marginally improving from Saturday’s 174. Gurugram also recorded “moderate” air quality with an AQI of 149, while Noida logged 192 (”moderate”). Greater Noida was in the “poor” category, with an AQI of 232.