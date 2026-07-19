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    Woman killed as construction lift collapses at Rohini building site

    A 46-year-old woman died in Rohini, Delhi, after a construction lift collapsed on her. Police launched an investigation into safety negligence.

    Updated on: Jul 19, 2026, 22:51:14 IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: A 46-year-old woman died after a construction lift installed outside an under-construction building at northwest Delhi’s Jain Nagar in Rohini collapsed and fell on her on Sunday morning.

    Deceased was identified as Manju, a resident of Jain Nagar (Representative photo)
    Deceased was identified as Manju, a resident of Jain Nagar (Representative photo)

    The deceased was identified as Manju, a resident of Jain Nagar. “We have registered a first information report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita and have initiated the probe to fix the responsibility of the persons whose negligence led to the death of the woman,” said Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

    According to police, around 9.30am, police received a call regarding a woman being injured. Upon reaching the scene, the police learnt that the lift that was installed outside the construction site had collapsed and fallen on the woman, causing her serious injuries.

    “The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought,” the officer said.

    During an initial probe, police found inadequate safety measures at the construction site. Police said the site is being inspected and a probe is underway.

    Manju is survived by her husband and three children – two daughters and a son. The family hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Jain Nagar around four months ago.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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