'People said I was too harsh': Delhi founder explains why he fired employee after just 2 days, internet divided
The founder shared the incident in a LinkedIn post, saying he ignored advice from his HR team and colleagues, who felt he was being too harsh.
A LinkedIn post by a Delhi-based founder explaining why he fired a new employee on just the second day of work has triggered a discussion online, with some users backing his decision while others calling it an example of poor leadership.
Varun Gupta shared the incident in a post, saying he ignored advice from his HR team and colleagues, who felt he was being too harsh. "I once fired an employee on Day 2. HR advised me to wait. My team thought I was being too harsh. But somewhere I knew waiting would make it worse," Gupta wrote.
Gupta shared that the employee joined the company on the day of a major internal event. While no one expected the new hire to lead or take charge, the team did expect him to participate. He claimed that during the event, employees stayed back beyond regular working hours to help. However, the new hire walked into the venue, looked around and left without informing anyone.
When Gupta called him, the employee allegedly said that he had only just joined the company and believed it was the responsibility of his peers, not him, to manage the event. "I asked him, 'But don't you want to know what's happening?'" Gupta wrote, adding that the employee appeared hesitant in his response. "He hemmed and hawed," he said.
The next morning, Gupta said that the team again found itself one member short during one of the busiest days of the quarter. It was then that he learnt that the employee had left the previous day without informing anyone. "Day 2 was a very short conversation. People said I was too harsh. I said I was too slow," he wrote.
Further, explaining his decision, Gupta argued that while technical skills and knowledge can be taught, intent and ownership are qualities that reveal themselves from the very beginning. "Skills have a learning curve. Knowledge can be transferred. But intent? Intent shows up before the ID card does," he wrote.
"He walked into a room full of people carrying something heavy and didn't once stop to notice. That's not nervousness. That's not being new. That's just who you are. He showed me who he was before he even had a desk. I believed him," he added.
(Also Read: Bengaluru founder rides scooty inside office before handing it over to employee as quarterly award. Watch)
Social media reactions
The post drew mixed reactions from LinkedIn users.
One user criticised Gupta's decision, writing, "Transforming people is one of the toughest aspects of leadership. That's precisely where leaders are expected to make a difference. Firing an employee on just the second day, before giving them a fair opportunity to learn and improve, struck me as a poor example of leadership."
Another commented, "Just because you happen to be the CEO of a company, doesn't mean you are always right. You saved that guy from a toxic environment that you must have built over the years."
Others supported Gupta's stance. One user wrote, "This is not about expecting a new hire to be perfect; it is about expecting basic ownership and communication from day one."
Another added, "Sounds like a misuse of power to me. Your judgement is valid if you have asked him to do something and he left without showing the output or progress to anyone."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More