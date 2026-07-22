Bengaluru founder rides scooty inside office before handing it over to employee as quarterly award. Watch

Agarwal shared that the scooty was awarded to an employee as part of the team's quarterly celebration. However, he wanted the handover to be more memorable than a routine prize distribution. "When people invest their time, effort and energy to achieve something, the moment deserves to be more than just a prize handover," he wrote.

"I had a very important job that day. Ride a Scooty," Agarwal wrote in the caption of the post, explaining that the vehicle was one of the rewards for the company's Packers & Movers team after an exceptional quarter. "Our Packers & Movers team was celebrating their amazing quarter, and while there were plenty of rewards waiting to be handed out, one reward had a little more horsepower than the rest," he said.

Amit Kumar Agarwal, founder and CEO of NoBroker, shared the moment on X, where he posted a video of himself taking a ride on a red-coloured scooty through the office as employees cheered in the background.

A Bengaluru -based founder's unconventional way of celebrating his team's achievement has caught the internet's attention after he was seen riding a brand-new scooty inside his office before handing it over to an employee who won it as a quarterly reward .

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‘The real highlight wasn’t the scooty’ The founder further said that the real highlight wasn't the scooty. Instead, it was witnessing the pride and happiness of the team.

He added that the Sales, Servicing and Partner Management teams of NoBroker's Packers & Movers vertical had achieved what initially seemed like an impossible quarterly target. "They didn't just get through it-they showed up, grinded it out, and turned it into one of our best quarters yet," he wrote.

Agarwal also highlighted the collaborative effort behind the milestone, saying no single team could have achieved it alone.

"Here's the thing nobody tells you about milestones like this: they're never won by one team. Sales brought in the enough and more customers. Servicing showed up every single day to make sure that there are no hiccups for the customers. Partner Management made sure none of it fell apart in between. Take any one of them out, and this milestone stays a slide on someone's PowerPoint forever," he wrote.

He concluded by saying that the best way to thank employees was not through a formal ceremony but by joining in the celebration himself. "Turns out the best way to say 'thank you' isn't a formal ceremony. It's showing up looking a little silly, for people who showed up brilliantly, every single day. And yes, the scooty was handed over to the rightful winner after I had a bit of fun with it," Agarwal added.

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