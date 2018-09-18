Bigg Boss 12, day 2 preview: Sreesanth says he won’t lie, Bigg Boss cancels first task

It is just the second day in the Bigg Boss 12 house and things have already started to heat up. The Khan sisters target Dipika Kakar about how little work she has done and this seems to turn the housemates against the sisters.

Dipika also challenges the two, Sabah and Somi, based on this for the Bigg Boss Conference task and explains to everyone that she feels they are weak because they are impulsive. She says Bigg Boss is a game that needs a lot of patience and it seems other housemates agree with her.

This is visible when the sisters become the next jodi to be interrogated by the housemates and they face fire from everyone, including the moderators for the day, Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel.

This task also seems to annoy Sreesanth, especially as he has to do it with Sourabh Mehta and Sivashish Mishra and doesn’t have any points to challenge them with. He even mentions the same and Bigg Boss says his argument is not logical.

The other housemates try to convince him to come up with something, but he refuses and so Bigg Boss stops the task right there and everyone’s hard work is wasted.

.@ShindeShilpaS and @TheKaranPatel aa chuke hain in the house for the BB Conference Task! Singles Vs Jodi, kaun jeetega ye round? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 tonight at 9 PM! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/G840r1jOYq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Khan sisters ne bana toh liya @ms_dipika ko apna nishaana, kya padh jaaega unhe apna sar jhukana? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the hungama! #BiggBoss12 #SomiKhan #SabaKhan pic.twitter.com/Q80UJPxg79 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

The housemates ask him why he couldn’t say anything and Sreesanth says he doesn’t want to compulsively lie.

While the tension in the house is building up already, there are some lighter moments that the audience will enjoy. Composer Deepak Thakur, whose work was featured in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, is in the house with a fan of his Urvashi Vani. Another musician in the house, bhajan singer Anup Jalota asked the young musician to come up with a song and Deepak composed a quirky tune about Bigg Boss and the concept of the show itself.

Bigg Boss 12 is telecast at 9pm from Monday to Friday.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 19:46 IST