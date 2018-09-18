Bigg Boss 12: Shocked father defends daughter Jasleen Matharu for dating Anup Jalota

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 may mean many things to many people but to avid fans of the show, the couple of the moment has to be veteran bhajan singer Anup Jalota and pupil-cum-girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. While Twitter still can’t get over this shocker and the couple has been subjected to relentless trolling, Jasleen’s father has jumped to his daughter’s defence.

In a report in News18, he concedes that his family too was shocked when they came to know of the romance but adds that his daughter has done nothing wrong.

The report quoted Kesar Matharu as saying: “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society.”

Commenting on how the duo was heavily trolled, Kesar said he is not the least disturbed by it. He added that Jasleen was a trained singer and that she has done several stage shows with many leading singers. Thiers was a reputed family and they were no need for cheap publicity, he further added.

Jasleen herself is unfazed with all the noise around her. In an interview to Times Of India, she had said that her affair with Anup is not new as they have been dating for more than three years now but accepted that the news would shock her family and friends. “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever.”

The duo was part of a ‘vichitra jodi’ feature in this year’s Bigg Boss 12. Other such odd pairs include the singer and his fan combination from Bihar. Deepak Thakur, a contestant on the show, will have the company of one of his biggest fans, Urvashi Vani. There is yet another pair, which is very unlike each other -- cop called Nirmal Singh and a lawyer called Romil Chaudhary, as part of Bigg Boss 12.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 will see Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra and S Sreesanth as its celebrity participants. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil and Nirmal , Deepak and Urvashi and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma will be the non-celebrity pairs.

