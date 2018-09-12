Bigg Boss 12: This actor and his fan are a confirmed ‘vichitra jodi’ on Salman Khan’s show. See pics

Shortly after the release of a tentative list of celebrity contestants for the upcoming TV show Bigg Boss 12, new reports have revealed the identity of a ‘commoner’ contestant. According to Bollywood Life, singer Deepak Thakur will be a contestant on the show, and will be paired with one of his fans.

The season’s new gimmick is that contestants will be, at least for the initial few weeks, divided in pairs. One of the rumoured pairs is that of a policeman and a lawyer and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

#BB12 Confirmed Commoners JODI's



Some jodis have a tune of their own and some make music out of nothing.



pic.twitter.com/m21Z1c2YKM — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 11, 2018

Deepak, according to the report, found fame as a 14-year-old when he performed music numbers for Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. He reunited with the director on his boxing drama, Mukkabaaz. The singer had been discovered by music composer Sneha Khanwalkar. According to stills and videos of promos leaked online, the singer has been paired opposite his fan.

#BB12 Unique Jodi of a Celebrity and His Girl Fan 💕😱 . pic.twitter.com/2BJn9pJD6X — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 11, 2018

A couple of tweets have also been shared on Twitter. One of them is a collection of screenshots from a video (which has also been shared) showing the singer and his fan. Both are wearing pink and Deepak can be seen sitting in a boat, playing a harmonium.

The latest season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 16 and a tentative list of contestants includes TV actors such as Dipika Kakkar, Shrishty Rode, Shaleen Bhanot and others.

