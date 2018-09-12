Today in New Delhi, India
Bigg Boss 12: This actor and his fan are a confirmed ‘vichitra jodi’ on Salman Khan’s show. See pics

Deepak Kumar, who featured as a 14-year-old singer in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, will be a contestant on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12. He will be paired with a fan.

tv Updated: Sep 12, 2018 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 12 kicks off on September 16. Actor Salman Khan will return to host the show.

Shortly after the release of a tentative list of celebrity contestants for the upcoming TV show Bigg Boss 12, new reports have revealed the identity of a ‘commoner’ contestant. According to Bollywood Life, singer Deepak Thakur will be a contestant on the show, and will be paired with one of his fans.

The season’s new gimmick is that contestants will be, at least for the initial few weeks, divided in pairs. One of the rumoured pairs is that of a policeman and a lawyer and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Deepak, according to the report, found fame as a 14-year-old when he performed music numbers for Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. He reunited with the director on his boxing drama, Mukkabaaz. The singer had been discovered by music composer Sneha Khanwalkar. According to stills and videos of promos leaked online, the singer has been paired opposite his fan.

A couple of tweets have also been shared on Twitter. One of them is a collection of screenshots from a video (which has also been shared) showing the singer and his fan. Both are wearing pink and Deepak can be seen sitting in a boat, playing a harmonium.

The latest season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 16 and a tentative list of contestants includes TV actors such as Dipika Kakkar, Shrishty Rode, Shaleen Bhanot and others.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 13:07 IST

