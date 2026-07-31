New Delhi, Thousands of young footballers and cricketers in the national capital who spend their evenings playing sport in school playgrounds and neighbourhood parks could soon find themselves playing in a citywide league. Mini leagues, big dreams: MCD plans citywide football and cricket leagues for young talent

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to launch its own mini football and cricket leagues for children in the Under-9 and Under-11 age groups, tentatively titled ' Mini League' hoping to nurture talent from the grassroots while giving the city's youngest players a competitive platform of their own.

The proposal, which is awaiting administrative approval, envisages the leagues beginning as early as October this year, officials said.

The civic body plans to organise separate football and cricket leagues for boys and girls in the Under-9 and Under-11 categories. Each sport will feature 84 teams, with each of the MCD's 12 zones fielding seven teams.

Officials said one team in each zone will comprise students from MCD schools, while the remaining six teams will come from private schools, sports academies, institutional clubs and neighbourhood teams.

An official notice inviting participation from private teams will be issued after the proposal receives formal approval.

"The idea is to create a structured grassroots competition where children from municipal schools get an opportunity to compete regularly alongside other teams from across the city," an official said.

The initiative is designed around the concept of community sports clubs and seeks to integrate more than 1,500 MCD schools into zonal sporting networks.

Participation for MCD schools, teams and students will be free, with the civic body seeking to remove financial barriers that often prevent children from disadvantaged backgrounds from taking part in organised sport.

Private schools, academies and community teams, however, will participate through a structured registration and management fee.

According to officials, the revenue generated from these registrations, along with corporate social responsibility partnerships, will be used to meet operational expenses.

Any annual surplus is proposed to be invested in upgrading sports infrastructure in identified MCD schools, officials added.

The leagues will follow a four-tier structure comprising Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions, with promotion and relegation between tiers based on performance.

Officials said a dedicated digital sports management portal will be developed for paperless registrations, age verification, scheduling, live score tracking and automated match statistics. The platform will also create digital athlete profiles to help monitor players' progress over time.

The proposal also includes prize money for winning teams, although the amount is yet to be finalised.

Matches are proposed to be held at multiple venues across the city, including the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in central Delhi. Officials said live streaming of major matches could also be considered in later phases of the project.

Officials said that the MCD has roped in an NGO named Sports Infrastructure & Talent Development Society for implementation support, while the proposal also provides for capacity-building programmes for physical training instructors and ground staff.

The broader objective is to turn neighbourhood grounds and school campuses into regular competition venues, creating a sustained pipeline for identifying young sporting talent while encouraging fitness, teamwork and community participation from an early age, officials added.

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