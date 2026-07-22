‘Win the booth, win the election’: BJP launches grassroots blitz for 2027

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR Stepping up preparations for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised booth presidents’ conferences across all 403 Assembly constituencies in the state to strengthen its grassroots organisation and fine-tune booth-level management. The BJP on Wednesday organised booth presidents’ conferences across all 403 Assembly constituencies in the state. (File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, state ministers, office-bearers, regional presidents and senior party leaders addressed the conferences held simultaneously.

According to the party, the meetings were aimed at taking its micro-management strategy down to booth presidents, who are considered the backbone of the BJP’s election machinery. Discussions centred on organisational planning, booth empowerment and election preparedness, with leaders reiterating the party’s slogan of ‘booth jeeta, chunav jeeta’ (win the booth, win the election) and the resolve to make every booth the strongest.

Addressing nearly 900 BJP booth presidents from the Gorakhpur Urban and Gorakhpur Rural Assembly segments at the Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium, Adityanath urged party workers to counter what he described as the Opposition’s “mischievous conspiracies” at the grassroots level. He declared that polling booths are the “real Kurukshetra” where the 2027 Assembly elections will ultimately be decided.

He alleged that the Opposition had earlier incited farmers and was now attempting to mislead students through protests. Without referring to any specific agitation, he drew a parallel with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), claiming that similar tactics were being repeated to promote lawlessness and caste-based divisions. He asserted that the BJP remained committed to development, public welfare, cultural heritage and good governance.

Referring to the previous Samajwadi Party regime, the CM alleged that a “Saifai Syndicate” had monopolised government recruitment and welfare schemes before 2017.

“Before 2017, recruitment and government schemes were dominated by the ‘Saifai Syndicate’. The BJP stands for truth, while the Opposition believes that repeating a lie a hundred times can make it appear true,” Adityanath said.

Calling the booth the BJP’s most important organisational unit, Adityanath reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, ‘mera booth sabse mazboot” (my booth, the strongest booth).

“The real electoral battle is fought at the booth level. Whoever wins the booth wins the election. A booth is the real Kurukshetra of democracy,” the CM said, adding that a strong booth-level organisation would help the BJP return to power in UP for a third consecutive term in the 2027 elections.

Keshav Prasad Maurya interacted with booth presidents in Bareilly city. Brajesh Pathak addressed the gathering in Jalalabad Assembly constituency of Shahjahanpur and Dharampal Singh participated in conferences in Varanasi South and Varanasi Cantonment constituencies.

Apart from the top leadership, Union and state legislators, MPs, MLCs, district in-charges, district presidents and other senior BJP leaders attended the conferences across the state and guided booth-level workers.

Among those who addressed the meetings were former BJP state president Ramapati Ram Tripathi in Ballia Nagar, jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Mohanlalganj (Lucknow), former state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Shikarpur (Bulandshahr), energy minister AK Sharma in Lucknow Central, Dara Singh Chauhan in Madhuban (Mau), JPS Rathore in Govardhan (Mathura), Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ in Jamania (Ghazipur), Danish Ansari in Mubarakpur (Azamgarh), Mohit Beniwal in Dadri (Gautam Buddha Nagar) and several other ministers, state office-bearers and morcha presidents across different Assembly segments.

The statewide exercise is part of the BJP’s organisational drive to further strengthen its booth network as it gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections in UP .