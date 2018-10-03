Bigg Boss 12, day 16 highlights: Anup Jalota ends relationship with girlfriend Jasleen

Bigg boss 12 took an intense turn on day 15 as Anup Jalota ended his relationship with Jasleen Matharu over a task. As part of a task, Dipika Kakar had kidnapped Anup Jalota and had asked his partner Jasleen to sacrifice her makeup, clothes and her hair as ransom. Since Jasleen refused to part with her things and chop her hair to shoulder-length, the jodi was nominated for eviction during the upcoming weekend.

The next jodi to face the heat was Deepak-Urvashi. Karanvir Bora kidnapped Urvashi and asked Deepak to shave his head and hands as ransom. As Deepak was able to perform the task properly, Karanvir was nominated for eviction.

The second jodi to perform the task was Sourabh-Shivashish. Shrishty, from the singles team, kidnapped Sourabh and asked Shivashish to shave his head and facial hair, destroy their clothes along with Sourabh’s personal pictures in return. However, Shivashish negotiated and was allowed to keep two pairs of his clothing if he also gives away his perfume bottles. However, when Shivashish gathered his items for sacrifice, Shrishty withdrew her demand and opted for her own nomination. This did not go down well with Shivashish, who got angry and soon a fight started between the two.

Later, Shrishty was seen crying in bed while Sourabh tried his best to make Shivashish understand her act of kindness, but in vain.

After Shrishty, Sreesanth also followed suit and got himself nominated in a similar way. He had kidnapped Saba Khan and had asked her sister Somi Khan to chop her tresses and destroy their clothes. However, when Somi pleaded for mercy, he allowed her to just sacrifice an inch of her hair. As she performed the task and managed to satisfy Sreesanth’s only demand, the former cricketer went on to join the nomination list.

Meanwhile, Nehha and Sreesanth patched up as the latter forgave her for the ‘mental strength’ remark.

The episode continued on Day 16 as Bigg Boss welcomed the morning with the peppy number, Beedi Jalaile. The day witnessed enough fireworks with the widening rift between Jasleen and Anup Jalota besides Shivashish and Shrishty.

After sharing his feelings with the house inmates, Anup Jalota finally announced his breakup with Jasleen during breakfast. He said as Jasleen gave preference to her clothes and make-up over him, the relationship has failed to stand the test of time. While the majority of the contestants tried to convince him to not call off their relationship of three years over a task, Surbhi voiced her support of Anup Jalota.

As Jasleen sobbed endlessly, Anup Jalota shared how he waited hopefully for her to come and offer her belongings to rescue him. He asserted that there was a chance of Dipika dropping her idea at the last moment as a token of mercy. Finally, he wished Jasleen best for her future endeavours and refused to reconsider his final decision.

In another ongoing battle, Shrishty and Shivashish had been taunting each other through Bollywood songs. But the latter crossed the line by abusing her and this led to a full-blown war between the two. Unable to stop her tears, Shrishty knocked on the Bigg Boss’ door and urged to leave the house. Even after numerous efforts by several house inmates to convince Shivashish to patch up with Shrishty, he refused to budge. The episode ended with Jasleen and Shrishty crying inconsolably as the house inmates took turns to comfort them.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 10:57 IST