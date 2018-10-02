Bigg Boss 12, day 15 highlights: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu relationship to end over a task?

The double evictions in Weekend Ka Vaar segued into a tension-filled day inside Bigg Boss house with a new task and new entrants. As Surbhi Rana and Romil were introduced as the new jodi, a new task put the Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu relationship under scanner.

Romil, who was evicted along with his partner Nirmal on Sunday, returned to the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry on Monday’s episode. His new partner is Surbhi Rana. The two immediately set about building bonds with the existing contestants. Surbhi told Sreesanth that she was a big fan of his and has had a crush on him since she was a girl. She also spoke to the Khan sisters – Somi and Saba – and appreciated how they were honest inside the house.

Somi, meanwhile, has Dipika in the cross hair. She asked the TV actor why she is shielding Sreesanth. Dipika looked emotional as she tried to explain that she does not have any double standards and she is fair to everyone in the house.

Tension ratcheted up inside the house in the face of emotional reactions and contestants avoiding each other. The celeb contestants are particularly affected with Sreesanth turning down Nehha’s offer of “mental strength” during a task. She tried to apologise to the cricketer but to no avail. Sreesanth felt Nehha’s offer was condescending and refused to speak to her. After Nehha left, Sreesanth told the cameras that her apology was only for the television audience. Even Deepak’s attempts to build bridges with the cricketer failed.

In this frayed atmosphere, the only light moment was Deepak coming up with a song dedicated to Bigg Boss 12 host, Salman Khan. Will Salman be amused by this offering?

The task of the day did nothing to cool down the house’s atmosphere. Romil and Surbhi were declared safe from the nominations, as was Nehha who was supervising the task.

As per Bigg Boss’ instructions, one member of each jodi would be kidnapped by an individual contestant who can then demand ransom. In case the ransom is not paid, the kidnapped member will be nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss gives one hour each for ransom negotiations.

The first jodi member to be kidnapped is Anup Jalota with Dipika as the kidnapper. She demands that Anup’a partner, Jasleen should destroy all her clothes, make-up items and cut her hair in exchange of his nomination.

While Romil requested Dipika to soften her stance, Shivashish encouraged Jasleen to be brave and go ahead with the sacrifice. Amid raised voices, Jasleen decided to give priority to herself rather than her partner’s safety. The episode ended on a sour note with her partner Anup Jalota going straight to the nominations.

