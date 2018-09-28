Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 28, 2018-Friday
New Delhi
LIVE BLOG

Bigg Boss 12 day 12 LIVE updates: Jodis get to choose the new captain of the house

Bigg Boss 12 day 12 LIVE updates: Bigg Boss surprises contestants by declaring that the jodis will be the one to choose the new captain of the house.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 28, 2018 21:53 IST
highlights

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 will see a big twist. Unlike what the singles expected, Bigg Boss has given the jodis the ultimate power to choose the new captain of the house.

While Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra were prepared to become the new captain, they will now have to try their best to win over the jodis.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

9:48 pm IST

Nehha is the new captain

Saba chooses Nehha as well and she becomes the new captain. She gets a T-shirt and a hoodie.

9:46 pm IST

Sourabh chooses Nehha for captaincy

Sourabh chooses Nehha for the new captain. Both the contenders have two votes in their favour.

9:45 pm IST

Urvashi chooses Nehha for captaincy

Urvashi decided to choose Nehha as the captain while Deepak chose Karanvir.

9:34 pm IST

Bigg Boss announced captaincy task

To choose the new captain, contestants will have to hit the stumps of the nominee they don’t approve of. Anup chooses Karanvir in the task.

9:31 pm IST

Deepak and Somi and Saba fight

Somi woke up Deepak while he was sleeping and he tugged a little to hard at her scarf. He apologised to her but Saba fought with him for being hard to her sister.

9:22 pm IST

Bigg Boss tells Nehha Pendse to choose captaincy nominees

Bigg Boss tells the singles, through Nehha, to choose two nominees for captaincy. The nominees will have to battle it out in a game later.They choose Nehha and Karanvir.

9:19 pm IST

Anup and Jasleen discuss new captain

Anup tells Jasleen to nominate Deepak and Urvashi as the new captains as they are hardworking. Jasleen wonders if they will be able to do justice to the job.

9:16 pm IST

Contestants wake up the next day

With the dawn of a new day, contestants wake up to Woh Sikandar Hi Doston. The contestants thank Bigg Boss for a good song.

9:15 pm IST

Shrishti discusses captaincy with the sisters

Shrishti tells the Khan sisters how she will be a good captain if the contestants choose her.

9:14 pm IST

Romil enters the kaal kothri

Romil finally agrees to enter the kaal kothri and says goodbye to others.

9:12 pm IST

Dipika and Nirmal enter the kaal kothri

Dipika and Nirmal have entered the kaal kothri but Romil is still arguing with contestants. Karanvir has decided to spend the night beside the kaal kothri to give Dipika company.

9:06 pm IST

Contestants pick Dipika, Romil and Nirmal for kaal kothri

Bigg Boss tells contestants to put Dipika, Romil and Nirmal to the kaal kothri but Romil says he will not go as he performed well in the task. He says he’d break people’s arms if they tried to send him to jail.

9:05 pm IST

More contestants nominate Dipika for kaal kothri

Deepak, Saba and Shivashish nominate Dipika for kaal kothri as she was harsh towards the jodis in luxury budget task.

9:03pm IST

Sreesanth breaks down crying

Sreesanth begins crying saying that the show is not for him.Karanvir tries to make him feel better.

9:00 pm IST

Contestants continue fighting

Sreesanth is still at the doors, threatening to leave. Dipika and Nehha tell him to calm down. Sreesanth says Bigg Boss wants him to beat up other contestants.