Bigg Boss 12 day 12 LIVE updates: Jodis get to choose the new captain of the house

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 will see a big twist. Unlike what the singles expected, Bigg Boss has given the jodis the ultimate power to choose the new captain of the house.

While Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra were prepared to become the new captain, they will now have to try their best to win over the jodis.

9:48 pm IST Nehha is the new captain Saba chooses Nehha as well and she becomes the new captain. She gets a T-shirt and a hoodie. Captaincy ke liye hone wala hai task but with a twist! Catch all the hungama now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/1pBIk8b3GK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2018





9:46 pm IST Sourabh chooses Nehha for captaincy Sourabh chooses Nehha for the new captain. Both the contenders have two votes in their favour.





9:45 pm IST Urvashi chooses Nehha for captaincy Urvashi decided to choose Nehha as the captain while Deepak chose Karanvir.





9:34 pm IST Bigg Boss announced captaincy task To choose the new captain, contestants will have to hit the stumps of the nominee they don’t approve of. Anup chooses Karanvir in the task.





9:31 pm IST Deepak and Somi and Saba fight Somi woke up Deepak while he was sleeping and he tugged a little to hard at her scarf. He apologised to her but Saba fought with him for being hard to her sister. #SabaKhan aur #DeepakThakur mein hua jhagda! Catch what's happening now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/kSb9XEOKmI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2018





9:22 pm IST Bigg Boss tells Nehha Pendse to choose captaincy nominees Bigg Boss tells the singles, through Nehha, to choose two nominees for captaincy. The nominees will have to battle it out in a game later.They choose Nehha and Karanvir. Captaincy ke liye hone wala hai task but with a twist! Catch all the hungama now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/1pBIk8b3GK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2018





9:19 pm IST Anup and Jasleen discuss new captain Anup tells Jasleen to nominate Deepak and Urvashi as the new captains as they are hardworking. Jasleen wonders if they will be able to do justice to the job.





9:16 pm IST Contestants wake up the next day With the dawn of a new day, contestants wake up to Woh Sikandar Hi Doston. The contestants thank Bigg Boss for a good song.





9:15 pm IST Shrishti discusses captaincy with the sisters Shrishti tells the Khan sisters how she will be a good captain if the contestants choose her.





9:14 pm IST Romil enters the kaal kothri Romil finally agrees to enter the kaal kothri and says goodbye to others.





9:12 pm IST Dipika and Nirmal enter the kaal kothri Dipika and Nirmal have entered the kaal kothri but Romil is still arguing with contestants. Karanvir has decided to spend the night beside the kaal kothri to give Dipika company.





9:06 pm IST Contestants pick Dipika, Romil and Nirmal for kaal kothri Bigg Boss tells contestants to put Dipika, Romil and Nirmal to the kaal kothri but Romil says he will not go as he performed well in the task. He says he’d break people’s arms if they tried to send him to jail.





9:05 pm IST More contestants nominate Dipika for kaal kothri Deepak, Saba and Shivashish nominate Dipika for kaal kothri as she was harsh towards the jodis in luxury budget task.





9:03pm IST Sreesanth breaks down crying Sreesanth begins crying saying that the show is not for him.Karanvir tries to make him feel better. .@sreesanth36 ka gussa hua hadh se paar, aisa kya kiya #NirmalSingh ne dekhiye #BB12 mein. #BiggBoss12@oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/Yf7C1xzAvI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2018



