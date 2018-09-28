Bigg Boss 12 day 12 LIVE updates: Jodis get to choose the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 12 day 12 LIVE updates: Bigg Boss surprises contestants by declaring that the jodis will be the one to choose the new captain of the house.
9:48 pm IST
Nehha is the new captain
9:46 pm IST
Sourabh chooses Nehha for captaincy
9:45 pm IST
Urvashi chooses Nehha for captaincy
9:34 pm IST
Bigg Boss announced captaincy task
9:31 pm IST
Deepak and Somi and Saba fight
9:22 pm IST
Bigg Boss tells Nehha Pendse to choose captaincy nominees
9:19 pm IST
Anup and Jasleen discuss new captain
9:16 pm IST
Contestants wake up the next day
9:15 pm IST
Shrishti discusses captaincy with the sisters
9:14 pm IST
Romil enters the kaal kothri
9:12 pm IST
Dipika and Nirmal enter the kaal kothri
9:06 pm IST
Contestants pick Dipika, Romil and Nirmal for kaal kothri
9:05 pm IST
More contestants nominate Dipika for kaal kothri
9:03pm IST
Sreesanth breaks down crying
9:00 pm IST
Contestants continue fighting
Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 will see a big twist. Unlike what the singles expected, Bigg Boss has given the jodis the ultimate power to choose the new captain of the house.
While Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra were prepared to become the new captain, they will now have to try their best to win over the jodis.
Catch all the LIVE updates here:
Nehha is the new captain
Saba chooses Nehha as well and she becomes the new captain. She gets a T-shirt and a hoodie.
Sourabh chooses Nehha for captaincy
Sourabh chooses Nehha for the new captain. Both the contenders have two votes in their favour.
Urvashi chooses Nehha for captaincy
Urvashi decided to choose Nehha as the captain while Deepak chose Karanvir.
Bigg Boss announced captaincy task
To choose the new captain, contestants will have to hit the stumps of the nominee they don’t approve of. Anup chooses Karanvir in the task.
Deepak and Somi and Saba fight
Somi woke up Deepak while he was sleeping and he tugged a little to hard at her scarf. He apologised to her but Saba fought with him for being hard to her sister.
Bigg Boss tells Nehha Pendse to choose captaincy nominees
Bigg Boss tells the singles, through Nehha, to choose two nominees for captaincy. The nominees will have to battle it out in a game later.They choose Nehha and Karanvir.
Anup and Jasleen discuss new captain
Anup tells Jasleen to nominate Deepak and Urvashi as the new captains as they are hardworking. Jasleen wonders if they will be able to do justice to the job.
Contestants wake up the next day
With the dawn of a new day, contestants wake up to Woh Sikandar Hi Doston. The contestants thank Bigg Boss for a good song.
Shrishti discusses captaincy with the sisters
Shrishti tells the Khan sisters how she will be a good captain if the contestants choose her.
Romil enters the kaal kothri
Romil finally agrees to enter the kaal kothri and says goodbye to others.
Dipika and Nirmal enter the kaal kothri
Dipika and Nirmal have entered the kaal kothri but Romil is still arguing with contestants. Karanvir has decided to spend the night beside the kaal kothri to give Dipika company.
Contestants pick Dipika, Romil and Nirmal for kaal kothri
Bigg Boss tells contestants to put Dipika, Romil and Nirmal to the kaal kothri but Romil says he will not go as he performed well in the task. He says he’d break people’s arms if they tried to send him to jail.
More contestants nominate Dipika for kaal kothri
Deepak, Saba and Shivashish nominate Dipika for kaal kothri as she was harsh towards the jodis in luxury budget task.
Sreesanth breaks down crying
Sreesanth begins crying saying that the show is not for him.Karanvir tries to make him feel better.
Contestants continue fighting
Sreesanth is still at the doors, threatening to leave. Dipika and Nehha tell him to calm down. Sreesanth says Bigg Boss wants him to beat up other contestants.