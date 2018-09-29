Bigg Boss 12: Take a tour of Salman Khan’s private chalet, watch video

Fashion designer Ashley Rebello has shared an exclusive look inside Salman Khan’s ‘chalet’ from the Bigg Boss 12 house. Posting a short video on Instagram, Ashley took fans on a quick tour of the house.

The video shows the interior and exterior of Salman’s ‘chalet’. One of the walls even has a large picture of the actor. Outside, there is a deck with a dining table, a patio and even a garden. The vibe, as Ashley mentions in his caption, is very summery and beachy.

It was Ashley who shared the first look of Salman’s character from his upcoming film, Bharat. Salman has hosted the popular reality show since 2010 and has become an integral part of it, to the point that he is even approached by people to cast them in the show. “I get a lot of calls but I tell them that I am not part of the casting bit,” Salman told reporters ahead of the show’s launch.

Salman’s perks and fees have become a hot topic of discussion with every new season. It was rumoured that Salman was being paid Rs 11 crore per episode in season 11 of the show. Latest reports suggest that his new quote is between Rs 12 crore and Rs 14 crore per episode.

This season the show has segregated its contestants into pairs and singles. Asked about his favourite contestants over the years, Salman had said, “There are so many of them. People who have gone over the top, they don’t have any work. The ones who conquered their weaknesses and developed their strengths, are doing well.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 15:31 IST