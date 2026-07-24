LPG tanker with 28 Indians aboard attacked in Iran waters, all crew safe
The attack took place earlier on Friday and all 28 crew members are safe, a release by the Embassy of India in Tehran read.
A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker was reportedly attacked in Iranian waters. The vessel had 28 Indians on board, all of whom are safe, according to a statement by the Embassy of India in Tehran that was shared by news agency ANI on Friday night.
According to the release, the attack took place earlier today and that the Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities.
The development comes at a time when the safety of Indian seafarers remains a concern, with several deaths reported since the beginning of the US-Iran war a few months back. “The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in touch with the concerned authorities,” the release shared by ANI read.
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