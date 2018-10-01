Bigg Boss 12 day 14 preview: Romil returns to the house with season’s first wild card entry, Surbhi Rana
Bigg Boss 12 day 14 preview: Monday’s episode includes a tough task, crying contestants, wild card entries and eviction nominations.tv Updated: Oct 01, 2018 19:48 IST
Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 will be quite eventful. From an incredibly difficult task to a few surprise entries, the day will keep the contestants on their toes.
As part of a new task for nominations, the singles will be asked to abduct and restrains one part of all the jodis. Anup, Saurabh, Urvashi and Saba will get tied to a chair and to rescue them, Jasleen, Shivashish, Deepak and Somi will have to make great sacrifices. Jasleen will be asked to destroy all her clothes for Anup, and it will apparently be a very difficult choice for her to make. Shivashish will also be asked to destroy his clothes, shave his hair and he will agree to do it all. Deepak will also be asked to shave all his hair and Somi will also be asked to cut her hair short.
By the end of the day, Anup-Jasleen, Sreesanth and Karanvir will also get nominated for evictions this week after being unable to properly complete their tasks.
In another grand twist, Bigg Boss house will open its doors once again to Romil and Surbhi Rana. Romil got evicted with his partner Nirmal on Sunday but was given a second chance to prove himself once again in the game.
Meanwhile, Roadies ex contestant Surbhi was part of the Out House segment of the show when it began but could not make it to the main house. Kriti and Roshmi were the ones that were selected.
