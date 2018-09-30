Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 14 LIVE Updates: Sreesanth continues to be rigid

Drama on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar continued unabated on Sunday too. The process of eviction from the Bigg Boss 12 house did not stop after the exit of Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik. But more of that later.

Salman introduced a new task for the contestants and instructed S Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim to go into the store and fetch whatever was inside (which was basically a tray full of cup cakes and catapults). The contestants were handed over a pair of glasses and catapults. Salman then asked everyone to wear the glasses and catapults. The game involved aiming and hitting a contestant with the said cup cakes. The contestants had to guess who could have said a given statement, made by one of them about the other, which Salman repeated during the course of the game. About Dipika, Salman said someone had said that he/she found Dipika very boring as she spends too much time in the kitchen. Dipika was quick to guess that it was Romil. Salman asked her to go for the kill.

Bigg Boss 12 saw the entry of popular TV star Karan Patel as a guest. He played a game with all the contestants where all of them were expected to donate one quality to one of their co-contestants. He called Neha Pendse and asked to donate a quality. She chose to donate mental strength to Sreesanth. It did not go down well with him. He refused to cooperate. Karan then asked him to give a justification as to why he was not accepting the offer of a quality ‘mental strength’ from Neha. An irate Sreesanth said he believed he was ‘real’ which did not mean that he lacked mental strength. As Sreesanth was being difficult, Karan counter questioned him by asking how he could change someone else’s point of view. Sreesanth remained obstinate as ever, insisting that it was his house and he would stick to his decision. Rebellion? Many would think so.

9: 15 PM IST Special guest Karan Patel visits BB12 house Everyone welcomes Karan, who plays a game -- each contestant has to donate a quality to a fellow contestant. Nehha Pendse opts to donate her mental strength to Sreesanth, who is obviously not amused. He acts difficult and refuses to take it. As Karan makes him understand, he gets even more rigid. Sreesanth counters by saying that he is real and in being so he is not mentally weak. Earlier, Dipika donated the quality of diplomacy to Nehha while Deepak donated quality of being ‘daring’ to Anup Jalota.





9: 06 PM IST Salman introduces new task As contestants gather to meet Salman, he introduces them to a new game -- he picks a housemate, reads out a statement made by a fellow housemate about him/her and the said contestant has to guess the other person’s name. He/she has to make a guess, then he/she has to smash a cupcake on their face with the help of a catapult. Salman chooses Dipika first, who makes a guess about two housemates -- Romil Choudhary who said she is always in the kitchen. The other one is Saba Khan. Similarly, Deepak Thakur targets Anup Jalota, while Srishty Rode goes for Deepika. Meanwhile, Sreesanth smashes a cupcake on Romil. .@ms_dipika ne maara #RomilChoudhary ke chehre par cupcake, dekhiye #BB12 mein ab kya hoga aage. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2018 .



